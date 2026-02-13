Each First-Time All-Star for 2026 NBA All-Star Game and How They Got Here

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles will feature numerous first-timers thanks to breakout seasons from some young and some veteran players around the league over the first 50 games of the year.

Of course, familiar faces like Luka Dončić, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokić, LeBron James and Anthony Edwards received All-Star honors . But, for some, this year’s All-Star Game marks a true changing point in many player’s respective careers—when they made a jump from a key player to an All-Star. Six players have made an All-Star leap this season, headlined by longtime Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray, playing in his ninth season.

Here’s what you need to know about all six first-time All-Stars as they embark on the festivities of All-Star weekend in L.A.:

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

25.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 7.6 apg, 48.5 FG%, 42.5 3P%, 88.7 FT%

Jamal Murray will make his first All-Star appearance in year nine | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets’ star point guard received an All-Star nod for the first time at 28 years old and in his ninth season in the NBA. He’s having a career year scoring the ball with 25.7 points per game, over four points more than his scoring average from last season.

Murray has averaged 20 points per game or more in each of his past four seasons on the court, finally becoming an All-Star after he was for years one of the NBA’s best players who was yet to receive the honor. Denver is third place in the Western Conference at 35-20 entering the break. The Nuggets stayed afloat while missing Nikola Jokić for a month, winning 10 of the 16 games while the three-time MVP recovered from injury. Murray averaged 27.7 points a night in the month of January as Jokić recovered, his best scoring output over the season.

Even with some more buckets to go around without Denver’s star, Murray already proved his case to become an All-Star for the first time this season, starting the year on a heater which has yet to subside. He’ll compete in the three-point contest at All-Star weekend ahead of his first appearance in the All-Star Game.

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

17.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 63.1 FG%, 73.7 FT%

The Pistons are leading the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Pistons have won 40 games and are 5.5 games clear of the rest of the Eastern Conference as they enter the All-Star break. Duren’s leap in his fourth NBA season is a big reason Detroit is a true threat to make a run to the NBA Finals this season.

Cade Cunningham is the straw that stirs the drink in Detroit, but the biggest question for the young Pistons has been who will be the Robin to Cunningham’s Batman in the future. Duren has looked like a clear second option for the franchise thus far over the season. He’s taken a giant step forward offensively, averaging a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double on the top team in the East. He’s tied with Amen Thompson for the second-most dunks across the NBA, behind only Rudy Gobert. Serving as Cunningham’s pick-and-roll partner is a big reason for that, as Duren dominates with the ball near the rim.

Duren’s athleticism and explosiveness has cemented him as the NBA’s best young big man. He didn’t receive a contract extension when eligible over the offseason, but the Pistons will certainly do all they can to ink their franchise big for the long haul this summer. He’s currently in the middle of a two-game suspension following the brawl between the Pistons and Hornets on Monday, but he’ll still be able to participate in All-Star festivities.

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

23.3 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 8.2 apg, 50.2 FG%, 35.3 3P%, 77.8 FT%

Jalen Johnson is averaging close to a triple-double for the Hawks | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As the Hawks progressed over the past few seasons, one thing became abundantly clear for the franchise: It’s time to build around Jalen Johnson.

Atlanta did just that by dealing longtime star point guard Trae Young to the Wizards in January. Johnson is averaging a near triple-double, taking an even bigger step forward after a breakout season last year that was cut short by injury. The Hawks are 26-30 on the year, fighting to stay in contention for the play-in tournament in the East.

Although there’s still plenty to figure out moving forward, the Hawks were 2-8 with Young on the floor this season, compared to an even .500 (25-25) with Johnson available. He’s in the middle of his fifth NBA season after Atlanta selected him with the 20th pick out of Duke in 2021. Johnson is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists this year while improving as a three-point shooter on career-high volume. He has 10 triple-doubles this season, which is the most in the NBA aside from the triple-double machine in Jokić, who already has 20.

It’s a well deserved first All-Star bid for Johnson, who’s only gotten better each season of his NBA career.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

17.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 56.3 FG%, 35.7 3P%, 77.9 FT%

Chet Holmgren will make his first All-Star appearance this season | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Already an NBA champion, Holmgren makes his first All-Star appearance in 2026 as the Thunder sit atop the NBA. He had a case in each of his first two seasons playing for Oklahoma City, but he got the nod this year as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s true No. 2 after Jalen Williams missed the first month of the season.

Holmgren is third across the NBA in blocked shots, averaging 1.9 swats per game. He’s always been an elite rim protector and has coupled that with career highs in scoring and rebounds this season. The Thunder hold the NBA’s best record heading into the All-Star break as the fourth-year big man has helped steer the ship forward behind Gilgeous-Alexander while Williams, a first-time All-Star last season, has missed time due to injuries over the first chunk of the season.

Norman Powell, Miami Heat

23.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.6 apg, 47.4 FG%, 39.6 3P%, 84.3 FT%

Norman Powell was dealt to the Heat over the offseason | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A first-time All-Star at age 32—how about that?

Powell is well deserving this season, averaging a career high in points in his 11th season. He came to the Heat over the offseason in a three-team deal that sent John Collins to the Clippers, while Miami sent Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson to the Jazz. The Heat needed more offensive juice and Powell provided that and then some as Tyler Herro has missed a majority of the season.

The Heat are 29-27, currently eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Miami may not be a true contender this season, but Powell has kept them in the postseason race as the team’s primary scorer. He’s the franchise’s only All-Star this season, serving as a great one-two punch alongside star big man Bam Adebayo. Powell is shooting just under 40% from three on career-high volume, playing his best basketball over 10 years into his NBA career.

Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

25.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 6.6 apg, 46.3 FG%, 34.6 3P%, 80.2 FT%

Deni Avdija is scoring 25 points per game for the Blazers this season | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Trail Blazers aren’t competing for a title this year, but Avdija’s breakout makes the season a win for Portland. The do-it-all wing is on debatably the best contract in the NBA, making $14.4 million this year with a descending salary over the next two seasons. He will be in for a massive raise should he continue his play, but Portland has a massive amount of flexibility until then with its star player on an affordable salary through 2027-28.

Avdija’s 25.2 points per game are tied for 15th across the league with Devin Booker and just behind Detroit’s franchise player in Cunningham, who scores 25.3 points per game. Avdija is getting to the free-throw line more than any other player besides Luka Dončić, shooting a whopping 9.4 foul shots a night. That brings the dreaded foul baiting discussion into play, but Avdija’s ability to get to the rim and absorb contact is undoubtedly a skill.

Opposing teams have to adjust for Avdija’s ability to get to the line each night.He’s able to score at all three levels and create for his teammates and rebound at a high level as well. He was the ninth pick in the 2020 NBA draft and made his way to Portland ahead of last season in a trade with the Wizards that has already paid dividends for the Blazers.

