Pistons vs. Cavaliers Opening Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 3 (Detroit an Underdog for First Time in Playoffs)

The Cleveland Cavaliers return home for Game 3 of their second-round series against the Detroit Pistons after dropping the first two games on the road.

The Cavaliers lost by exactly 10 in each of the first two games despite being just +3.5 underdogs in each contest.

Cleveland has now lost three of four and five of seven since opening a 2-0 series lead over Toronto in the first round.

Meanwhile, Detroit has won five games in a row after overcoming a 3-1 series deficit against Orlando.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 3 in the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, May 9.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons +4.5 (-115)

Cavaliers -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Pistons +145

Cavaliers -175

Total

211.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Cavaliers are now favorites with the series shifting to Cleveland. The oddsmakers are showing them some respect here with a -4.5 spread.

Cleveland’s moneyline odds of -175 imply a 63.64% chance of winning Game 3.

These teams went UNDER the total in Games 1 and 2, with the line set at 216.5 and 214.5. It’s now down at 211.5 for Game 3 in Cleveland.

Detroit an Underdog for First Time in Playoffs

Both of these teams have taken advantage of playing at home this season.

The Cavaliers are now 25-21 on the road this season, including the playoffs, while they’ve gone 31-14 at home.

The Pistons have similar splits, going 36-10 at home with a more respectable 29-15 record on the road.

Cleveland won its last home matchup against the Pistons, coming away with a 113-109 victory as +2.5 underdogs back on March 3. However, Detroit won as +3.5 underdogs in Cleveland on January 4.

This is the smallest spread at home for Cleveland in the playoffs thus far. The Cavaliers were favored by -8.5, .-9.4, and -10.5 in their three home games in the first round.

Detroit has been favored in all nine playoff games this year, with its smallest spread being -1.5 in Game 3 against the Magic.

The Cavaliers are hoping to find some magic to take Game 3 at home to get back into the series.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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