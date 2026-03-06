After a trip to the 2025 College World Series and beginning the current season ranked No. 24 in the country, the Arizona baseball team was expected to do some damage this season.

But after losing its first six games and starting the season 3-9, this weekend's series against Fresno State suddenly means much more than previously expected, especially with Big 12 play looming next week.

The Season's Struggles



Arizona began the year with opportunities against Stanford, then-No. 12 Oregon State, and Michigan in the College Baseball Series in Surprise, Ariz. As the in-state representative, Arizona should have had an advantage. Instead, the Wildcats were merely competitive for the first two games, watching their bullpen implode and surrender big innings as the team tried to hold on for wins.

That could all be chalked up to early-season jitters and finding the right formula with a new team, but then it went and lost to Omaha and dropped three out of four against UConn.

Arizona did its best to quell the concerns with two wins in three games at the Live Like Lou Las Vegas CBC, beating solid baseball schools in UC Irvine and Vanderbilt and losing to Oregon. Yet, the goodwill didn't carry into the midweek matchup with Grand Canyon, and the Wildcats suffered another painful loss.

Run production, batting average, and bullpen performance have been the main culprits, and it's concerning considering the schedule hasn't been all that difficult when looking at the metrics.

Arizona has only played five games against top-100 teams in RPI, holding a 1-4 record. The Wildcats have also played seven games against teams ranked 101-308 in RPI and are 2-5 in those matchups.

That doesn't bode well for a postseason berth, and if it continues this weekend, Arizona will be looking at an uphill climb that may be insurmountable. It's the last series before Big 12 play, and many of the teams in the conference fit the bill of those with which Arizona has struggled.

Why Fresno State Series Is So Important

Fresno State hasn't been all that impressive this year either, sporting a 7-4 record and ranked 222nd in RPI, but the Bulldogs are an accomplished program. They're the defending Mountain West Champions, have made 34 NCAA Tournament appearances, and won the 2008 National Championship.

Winning at least one game and avoiding the sweep is one of the main goals for Arizona this weekend, simply because it would have a better chance to rebound with a good run in conference play. That would mean that the Wildcats would enter the conference schedule with at least a 4-11 record, and it could be as good as 6-9 if Arizona can win all three.

That puts .500 in a much better range, and it would be easy to put the record back over the .500 mark -- effectively steering the ship in the right direction.

The series also brings a bit of a litmus test. It's dangerous to compare games between similar foes, but Fresno State has played two key opponents that Arizona has or will also face. The Bulldogs had a tough series against Utah and won a series against Stanford. Obviously, Arizona lost to Stanford, but it was mostly a competitive game.

The point is that Arizona's series against Fresno could reveal which team the Wildcats really are: the one that held its own for a while against some solid teams or the one that got its teeth kicked in by lesser opponents. However, its performance will say plenty about how much the season can improve going forward and if a return to the postseason is still possible.