Why Arizona's Already in Trouble Early in 2026 Season

Every year, at least one team across each sport and league fails to live up to expectations. For college baseball in 2026, one of the early candidates is the Arizona Wildcats, fresh off a trip to the College World Series.



The Wildcats opened the season as the No. 24 team in the country and with high expectations after giving head coach Chip Hale a contract extension in the offseason, but it's been a troublesome start since they hit the diamond. Arizona lost all three games during opening weekend and is now 1-7, without playing a single road game, as the season plays its second week.



Offensive Struggles



Hale warned before the season that the offense would look different. The Wildcats lost much of their power hitting through departed players, and that was going to alter their approach to incorporate more "small ball." He was right. Arizona has just three home runs as a team, but the small-ball hasn't worked.



Of Arizona's seven losses, only three have been by two runs or fewer, meaning the Wildctas have been blown out often. The pitching has to take some of the blame for that, but the offense has been a significant factor as well. Arizona is hitting just .224 on the season (243rd in the country) scoring just 26 runs and hititng only three home runs so far.



Arizona has scored two or fewer runs four times in eight games and is among the bottom 100 teams in college baseball batting average, home runs, runs, and on-base percentage. Tony Lira, Cash Brennan, and Caleb Danzeisen have been the best hitters among the consensus starters, while most of the rest of the roster is hovering around .200.



Pitching Issues



The Wildcats' pitching is probably just as much to blame for the slow start, if not more. Arizona is 154th in the NCAA in ERA (5.67) through its first eight games, allowing 49 runs and 71 hits in 73 innings. Opposing teams have scored at least four runs against the Wildcats seven times and at least six runs four times.



Starting pitcher Smith Bailey has pitched pretty well, boasting a team-best (among starters at least) 3.27 ERA in 11 innings. However, he has yet to pick up a win. The rest of the staff is off to a rough start, with almost all holding ERAs above 6.00. Some are skewed due to limited innings, but that also means they didn't execute during their appearances.



Starters Collin McKinney and Owen Kramkowski are among those struggling, and they were expected to be significant leaders on the pitching staff.



So, while Arizona's start to the college baseball season is surprising, the numbers show a team struggling. They'll have to find a way to turn it around quickly if they want to repeat last season's success.

