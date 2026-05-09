Games That Could Define Arizona's 2026-27 Season

The Arizona Wildcats are running on momentum heading into the 2026-27 college football season, coming off a nine-win campaign that ended with an appearance in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

It was a five-game turnaround in Year 2 under head coach Brent Brennan, but the Wildcats still felt they left something on the field, unable to reach the conference championship game. The next step is reaching that point and the 10-win mark, as long as there is still a Big 12 Championship game to play.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Luke Wysong (15) attempts to catch the ball against SMU Mustangs safety Tyren Polley (10) in the second half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's plenty of confidence around the program entering this season, but for Arizona to get where it wants, these games will be extremely important.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Week 2: Arizona at BYU (Sep. 12)

The Wildcats start off Big 12 play with a bang, traveling to BYU to face last season's Big 12 runner-up. BYU poses quite the challenge as a Big 12 title contender entering the season, but Arizona's recent history against the Cougars makes this even more of a benchmark game. The Wildcats have lost the last four meetings between the programs, including both games as Big 12 foes.

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Cody Hagen (5) runs onto the field after the Brigham Young Cougars secure the win against the Arizona Wildcats after overtime at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Last season, Arizona came within inches of handing BYU its first loss of the season, as quarterback Noah Fifita's pass went through his receiver's hands in the end zone in double overtime. As the Wildcats place greater emphasis on converting those missed opportunities, that memory will be fresh in their minds and serve as a key motivator to atone for past mistakes.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 9: Arizona at Texas Tech (Oct. 31)

As if taking on last season's conference championship runner-up on the road wasn't enough, Arizona also has to make the trip to Lubbock to face defending champion Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have surged into Big 12 contention and have a hostile home environment to help their cause, as long as they figure out their quarterback situation.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders tight end Terrance Carter Jr. (7) runs with the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Arizona hasn't played Texas Tech often, but the Wildcats have only five wins in 34 meetings. And of course, a good performance (and even a win) on the road against one of the conference's best teams would be further evidence that Arizona is trending in the right direction and validate its case as a Big 12 contender.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Week 10: TCU at Arizona (Nov. 6)

This one may get overlooked, but TCU was also a 9-4 football team a year ago, and the Horned Frogs are often a tough opponent regardless of their record. This time, it's also a short week, as the Wildcats will return from Lubbock to host TCU on a Friday night. Arizona hasn't beaten TCU since 1999, so a win would elevate its confidence as it reaches the peak of its season.

Nov 23, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) catches a pass against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Jevon McIver Jr. (20) and safety Jamel Johnson (2) in the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The result of the Texas Tech game may also affect what happens here. A win over the Red Raiders would have Arizona flying high and possibly in control of its fate. A loss may lead to a sluggish start and a bit of a hangover effect.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head football coach Brent Brennan reacts during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Week 13: Arizona State at Arizona (Nov. 28)

It may come at the end of the season, but the winner of this in-state rivalry has finished with at least nine wins in each of the last two seasons. In 2024, Arizona State humiliated the Wildcats with a 49-7 win on its way to the College Football Playoff.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) celebrates a fumble recovery with defensive lineman Leroy Palu (95) in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last season, the Wildcats got their revenge, setting the tone for an excellent finish and amplifying expectations for the upcoming season. Another win over the Sun Devils would show Arizona has turned a corner with its football program, especially if all goes according to plan to this point.