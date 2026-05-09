Games That Could Define Arizona's 2026-27 Season
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The Arizona Wildcats are running on momentum heading into the 2026-27 college football season, coming off a nine-win campaign that ended with an appearance in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
It was a five-game turnaround in Year 2 under head coach Brent Brennan, but the Wildcats still felt they left something on the field, unable to reach the conference championship game. The next step is reaching that point and the 10-win mark, as long as there is still a Big 12 Championship game to play.
There's plenty of confidence around the program entering this season, but for Arizona to get where it wants, these games will be extremely important.
Week 2: Arizona at BYU (Sep. 12)
The Wildcats start off Big 12 play with a bang, traveling to BYU to face last season's Big 12 runner-up. BYU poses quite the challenge as a Big 12 title contender entering the season, but Arizona's recent history against the Cougars makes this even more of a benchmark game. The Wildcats have lost the last four meetings between the programs, including both games as Big 12 foes.
Last season, Arizona came within inches of handing BYU its first loss of the season, as quarterback Noah Fifita's pass went through his receiver's hands in the end zone in double overtime. As the Wildcats place greater emphasis on converting those missed opportunities, that memory will be fresh in their minds and serve as a key motivator to atone for past mistakes.
Week 9: Arizona at Texas Tech (Oct. 31)
As if taking on last season's conference championship runner-up on the road wasn't enough, Arizona also has to make the trip to Lubbock to face defending champion Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have surged into Big 12 contention and have a hostile home environment to help their cause, as long as they figure out their quarterback situation.
Arizona hasn't played Texas Tech often, but the Wildcats have only five wins in 34 meetings. And of course, a good performance (and even a win) on the road against one of the conference's best teams would be further evidence that Arizona is trending in the right direction and validate its case as a Big 12 contender.
Week 10: TCU at Arizona (Nov. 6)
This one may get overlooked, but TCU was also a 9-4 football team a year ago, and the Horned Frogs are often a tough opponent regardless of their record. This time, it's also a short week, as the Wildcats will return from Lubbock to host TCU on a Friday night. Arizona hasn't beaten TCU since 1999, so a win would elevate its confidence as it reaches the peak of its season.
The result of the Texas Tech game may also affect what happens here. A win over the Red Raiders would have Arizona flying high and possibly in control of its fate. A loss may lead to a sluggish start and a bit of a hangover effect.
Week 13: Arizona State at Arizona (Nov. 28)
It may come at the end of the season, but the winner of this in-state rivalry has finished with at least nine wins in each of the last two seasons. In 2024, Arizona State humiliated the Wildcats with a 49-7 win on its way to the College Football Playoff.
Last season, the Wildcats got their revenge, setting the tone for an excellent finish and amplifying expectations for the upcoming season. Another win over the Sun Devils would show Arizona has turned a corner with its football program, especially if all goes according to plan to this point.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.