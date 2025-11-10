Inside The Wildcats

Grading Arizona Head Coach Brent Brennan's Performance Against Kansas

Arizona was looking to capture its sixth win of the season on Saturday against Kansas. The Wildcats battled back from a 10-point deficit to clinch a bowl berth.

Troy Hutchison

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan walks with the honorary captain Antoine Cason during the Wildcat Walk before the start of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan walks with the honorary captain Antoine Cason during the Wildcat Walk before the start of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Arizona faced off against Kansas (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) with both teams being one win away from clinching a bowl berth. 

After falling behind 17-7, the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3) managed to outscore KU 17-3 the rest of the way to clinch a bowl berth for the first time under head coach Brent Brennan and winning 24-20 over the Jayhawks.

Now that Arizona has clinched a trip to a bowl game, this marks the 23rd time in program history that the Wildcats will be playing postseason football. It is the first bowl game since the 2023 season when Jedd Fisch led UA to the Alamo Bowl and finished 10-3 on the season.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Quincy Craig (24) runs against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One player that helped the Wildcats secure the comeback win was running back Quincy Craig, who had three rushes for 47 yards and a touchdown. Plus, Craig scored an 8-yard touchdown reception totaling two scores for Arizona.

Meanwhile, quarterback Noah Fifita had an up and down game going 16 of 31 on his passing attempts while collecting 158 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, Fifita was able to put together 25 yards on the ground despite being sacked five times in the game.

Dec 20, 2008; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats receiver Mike Thomas (10) and quarterback Willie Tuitama (7) hoist the championship trophy after the Wildcats' 31-21 victory over the Brigham Young Cougars in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although it wasn’t his best game, Fifita’s two touchdown passes puts him in a three-way tie for the most touchdown passes in a career in program history with 67 placing him alongside Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles.

With the game in the books, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have put together our grade for Brennan from Arizona’s comeback win over Kansas.

  • Coaching Grade: B+

Reason

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks up at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • Kansas is an offense with a lot of motion and misdirection. After going down by 10 points, Brennan and his team were able to hold the Jayhawks to three points in the second half giving the offense a chance to get back into the game.
  • Meanwhile, Arizona was able to remain balanced on the offensive side of the ball despite being down by 10 points and missing left tackle Ty Buchanan for the majority of the second half. 
Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Ty Buchanan (75) looks on during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
  • The fact that Brennan was able to have Matthew Lado ready and able to play in key situations down the stretch of the game speaks to how he and the staff have done a great job of developing the young talent on the roster.
  • There were some areas where the Wildcats could’ve done more on key drives that stalled out due to more second down plays. However, Brennan and the staff put the team in a situation to win the game despite missing a lineman and five sacks on Fifita.

