Grading Arizona Head Coach Brent Brennan's Performance Against Kansas
Arizona faced off against Kansas (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) with both teams being one win away from clinching a bowl berth.
After falling behind 17-7, the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3) managed to outscore KU 17-3 the rest of the way to clinch a bowl berth for the first time under head coach Brent Brennan and winning 24-20 over the Jayhawks.
Now that Arizona has clinched a trip to a bowl game, this marks the 23rd time in program history that the Wildcats will be playing postseason football. It is the first bowl game since the 2023 season when Jedd Fisch led UA to the Alamo Bowl and finished 10-3 on the season.
One player that helped the Wildcats secure the comeback win was running back Quincy Craig, who had three rushes for 47 yards and a touchdown. Plus, Craig scored an 8-yard touchdown reception totaling two scores for Arizona.
Meanwhile, quarterback Noah Fifita had an up and down game going 16 of 31 on his passing attempts while collecting 158 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, Fifita was able to put together 25 yards on the ground despite being sacked five times in the game.
Although it wasn’t his best game, Fifita’s two touchdown passes puts him in a three-way tie for the most touchdown passes in a career in program history with 67 placing him alongside Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles.
With the game in the books, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have put together our grade for Brennan from Arizona’s comeback win over Kansas.
- Coaching Grade: B+
Reason
- Kansas is an offense with a lot of motion and misdirection. After going down by 10 points, Brennan and his team were able to hold the Jayhawks to three points in the second half giving the offense a chance to get back into the game.
- Meanwhile, Arizona was able to remain balanced on the offensive side of the ball despite being down by 10 points and missing left tackle Ty Buchanan for the majority of the second half.
- The fact that Brennan was able to have Matthew Lado ready and able to play in key situations down the stretch of the game speaks to how he and the staff have done a great job of developing the young talent on the roster.
- There were some areas where the Wildcats could’ve done more on key drives that stalled out due to more second down plays. However, Brennan and the staff put the team in a situation to win the game despite missing a lineman and five sacks on Fifita.
