Arizona Gymnastics Coach Rewarded With New Deal
The University of Arizona announced Thursday afternoon it has extended the contract of Wildcats gymnastics coach John Court through the 2028 season. His current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2026 season.
The announcement comes on the heels of the athletic department extending baseball coach Chip Hale earlier in the week.
Court is coming off of a highly fruitful 2025 season. He was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year and the team enjoyed tremendous success.
He has been at Arizona for 26 seasons. He started as an assistant to two different head coaches before taking the helm in 2017 on an interim basis. He was named head coach in 2018.
The Wildcats, known as the GymCats, finished second in their first season competing in the BIg 12. The only losses came to Utah on two separate occasions. They lost to the Utes in the regular season and in the conference championships.
The GymCats advanced to the NCAA Regional Finals for the first time since 2019. The team upset Georgia to place second in their session. They were one of the last 16 teams to still have life after they defeated Arizona State for the third time this season.
In addition to Court's extension, he announced, last week, the promotion of Kylie Kratchwell to the position of associate head coach. She joins Taylor Spears as the two associate head coaches on the staff for the 2025-26 year.
“She is a person of high character, has increased our program’s national competitiveness, and has a positive approach in developing our student-athletes,” Court stated about Kratchwell and her promotion in the program’s press release, as reported by Kim Doss.
Kratchwell's primary responsibilities involve the training of the ladies on the uneven bars and choreographing floor exercises. She has been at Arizona for three years and Arizona has finished in the top 25 on the uneven bars each season.
The two associate head coaches also assisted fifth-year senior Elena Deets earn Big 12 co-Specialist of the Year. Deets worked the uneven bars and the beam for the GymCats.
