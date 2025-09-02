Bill Belichick’s UNC Debut — Sports Illustrated Photos
The Chapel Bill era has officially begun. NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick made his debut on the sideline for the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday evening against the TCU Horned Frogs to close out a jam-packed Week 1 in college football.
The event was a star-studded affair with Michael Jordan, Lawrence Taylor and Randy Moss among the sports celebrities in attendance to see Belichick and the Tar Heels in action. However, the A-list audience didn’t have a major impact on the game, as UNC was routed by Sonny Dykes’s Horned Frogs 48–14.
Sports Illustrated was on hand at Kenan Stadium Monday to capture the action. Here are some of the best images of Belichick’s first foray into college coaching:
