Bill Belichick’s UNC Debut — Sports Illustrated Photos

The Chapel Bill era began Monday night as the NFL coaching legend led the Tar Heels in their season-opening loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Chapel Bill era has officially begun. NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick made his debut on the sideline for the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday evening against the TCU Horned Frogs to close out a jam-packed Week 1 in college football.

The event was a star-studded affair with Michael Jordan, Lawrence Taylor and Randy Moss among the sports celebrities in attendance to see Belichick and the Tar Heels in action. However, the A-list audience didn’t have a major impact on the game, as UNC was routed by Sonny Dykes’s Horned Frogs 48–14.

Sports Illustrated was on hand at Kenan Stadium Monday to capture the action. Here are some of the best images of Belichick’s first foray into college coaching:

Bill Belichick looks on from the sidelines.
After winning six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots, Belichick made way for the college coaching ranks this offseason. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, stand on the sideline before the game against TCU.
Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, made headlines in the offseason leading up to the 2025 college football season. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

A custom t-shirt with the logos “Beat TCU” and “Chapel Bill.”
Five UNC fans with “BILL!” painted on their chests pose for a photo.
Tar Heels fans have embraced the 73-year-old’s arrival as the school hopes to revitalize its football program. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
UNC fans with the name “BELICHICK” painted on their chests watch the game from the stands.
Bill Belichick puts his hands up in exasperation during the game against TCU.
Despite high expectations, frustration boiled over on the UNC sideline as the Tar Heels lost 48–14 to the Horned Frogs. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Bill Belichick stands with one hand on his hip during the game against TCU.
UNC head coach Bill Belichick after a game against TCU.
Belichick and the Tar Heels will get a chance to regroup next Saturday against Charlotte. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

