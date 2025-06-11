Mary Lou Retton Releases Statement After Last Month’s DUI Charge
Last month, Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Mary Lou Retton received a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence and was arrested. As of Tuesday, Retton pleaded no contest to the DUI charge and she was fined $100 from a Marion County, W. Va., judge.
Retton's attorney Edmund J. Rollo released a statement from the 57-year-old to the Los Angeles Times this week.
“What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses,” Retton said. “To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry. I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement and continued support.”
Retton was stopped by police in Fairmont, W. Va., on May 17 after they got a report about a Porsche"driving erratically," via the Associated Press. When police showed up, Retton was noticeably slurring her words and smelled of alcohol. There was even a bottle of wine in her passenger seat, according to the criminal complaint. She refused a roadside breath test and a blood test, and then failed her field sobriety test. She was arrested, but was later released after paying a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.