Arizona to Host Wide Receiver Transfer on Visit

The 2026 transfer portal window has officially opened, and it’s already been filled with chaos. More than 3,000 players have entered the portal, and teams have been working quickly to target some of the best available players.

Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have already started making progress with several portal prospects, including a three-star USC transfer wide receiver whom the Wildcats will host on campus in Tucson for an official visit (OV) on Jan. 4.

Wildcats Set to Host USC Wide Receiver Transfer on OV

While Arizona has several needs entering the transfer portal window, one of the positions the Wildcats need to upgrade most is wide receiver. The good news is that several talented wideouts are already in the portal, including USC transfer Xavier “D.J.” Jordan.

BREAKING: USC WR DJ Jordan plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’1 180 WR will have 3 years of eligibility remaining



He was ranked as a Top 100 Recruit in the 2024 Class (per Rivals Industry) ⁰⁰https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/0c4uoXwV35 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 2, 2025

Jordan was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. He was ranked as one of the top receivers in the country, and several schools, including Arizona, pursued him, but he ultimately committed to and signed with USC.

After redshirting his freshman year with the Trojans, Jordan saw limited action in 2025, appearing in only four games and recording five catches for 38 yards. Although he did not meet expectations at USC, a change of scenery could be what he needs, and he enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; A Southern California Trojans helmet sits on the field before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Several schools are expected to be interested in the former four-star, and according to Rivals’ Greg Biggins, Arizona is among them. The Wildcats are one of two schools, along with San Diego State, expected to host the young wideout for an OV. His visit to Tucson is scheduled for Jan. 4.

Biggins reported that while San Diego State and Oregon State are pursuing Jordan, Arizona appears to be the team with the most buzz surrounding his portal recruitment.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Jordan will check out San Diego State on January 3rd and Arizona on the 4th,” Biggins wrote. “Oregon State is involved too and pushing for a visit but there is some strong buzz for the Wildcats right now.”

While Jordan is an unproven player, wide receiver is a significant position of need for Arizona, and the USC transfer would be a massive addition to the Wildcats' roster. Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 246 overall player in the portal, and the No. 43 wide receiver.

Time will tell whether Arizona can ultimately land Jordan, but with Brennan and his staff scheduled to host the transfer wideout on an OV, the Wildcats should be well-positioned to add him to their 2026 roster.