How Aristode Impacted Key Win For Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats recently dismantled the Iowa State Cyclones 73-57 , and they did it with some help from one of their top reserves in the form of Dwayne Aristode.

Aristode was a catalyst in the win over the Cyclones. He scored 8 points on 3-6 shooting, with a steal and a rebound in 16 minutes of action. Aristode also shot 2-3 from three-point range.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Dwayne Aristode (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was his second game back since returning from an injury that kept him out since Feb. 9. After playing just three minutes in his return against Kansas on Feb. 28, Aristode played a major role in one of Arizona’s best wins of the season.

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Dwayne Aristode (2) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Aristode’s Surprising Performance

Aristode is averaging just a little over four points per game this season in sparse playing time, but he made sure to make the most of his action on the court against the Cyclones. His eight points were the most he’s scored in a game since he scored 12 against Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 22, and it was the first time he hit multiple threes in a game since he made four in that same game.

Dell’Orso’s Thoughts

After the game, Anthony Dell’Orso, who also scored eight points and hit two three-pointers in the win, commented on how important it is to have Aristode back on the court.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) looks to his bench after me makes a three pointer during the second half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“He’s great,” Dell’Orso said. “Obviously, you know, what he went through, and to be able to step up and come in against one of the best teams, it’s pretty special. He had a lot of big plays and he got the crowd going for sure and that was exciting to see for him.”

Veteran guard Jaden Bradley also showed his appreciation for the young freshman forward, citing his high-energy plays, such as his timely dunks and offensive rebounds.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) fouls Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“It just shows his character,” Bradley said. “Always ready when your name is called. I feel like that dunk was probably one of the biggest plays of the game. Crashing the offensive glass, getting the crowd going, it definitely was a game changer.

The Wildcats will have one more game against Colorado on the road before heading to the Big 12 Tournament, where they’ll be the top seed in one of the best conferences in all of college basketball. Arizona has done enough to earn itself a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, but it’ll look to cement its status as a title contender with a strong showing in the Big 12 Tournament.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.