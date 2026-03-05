How Aristode Impacted Key Win For Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats recently dismantled the Iowa State Cyclones 73-57, and they did it with some help from one of their top reserves in the form of Dwayne Aristode.
Aristode was a catalyst in the win over the Cyclones. He scored 8 points on 3-6 shooting, with a steal and a rebound in 16 minutes of action. Aristode also shot 2-3 from three-point range.
It was his second game back since returning from an injury that kept him out since Feb. 9. After playing just three minutes in his return against Kansas on Feb. 28, Aristode played a major role in one of Arizona’s best wins of the season.
Aristode’s Surprising Performance
Aristode is averaging just a little over four points per game this season in sparse playing time, but he made sure to make the most of his action on the court against the Cyclones. His eight points were the most he’s scored in a game since he scored 12 against Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 22, and it was the first time he hit multiple threes in a game since he made four in that same game.
Dell’Orso’s Thoughts
After the game, Anthony Dell’Orso, who also scored eight points and hit two three-pointers in the win, commented on how important it is to have Aristode back on the court.
“He’s great,” Dell’Orso said. “Obviously, you know, what he went through, and to be able to step up and come in against one of the best teams, it’s pretty special. He had a lot of big plays and he got the crowd going for sure and that was exciting to see for him.”
Veteran guard Jaden Bradley also showed his appreciation for the young freshman forward, citing his high-energy plays, such as his timely dunks and offensive rebounds.
“It just shows his character,” Bradley said. “Always ready when your name is called. I feel like that dunk was probably one of the biggest plays of the game. Crashing the offensive glass, getting the crowd going, it definitely was a game changer.
The Wildcats will have one more game against Colorado on the road before heading to the Big 12 Tournament, where they’ll be the top seed in one of the best conferences in all of college basketball. Arizona has done enough to earn itself a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, but it’ll look to cement its status as a title contender with a strong showing in the Big 12 Tournament.
