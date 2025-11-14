Dwayne Aristode Rounding Into Key Player Off The Bench
Arizona handled Northern Arizona with ease, taking down the Lumberjacks with one big swing, 84-49. The win improved the Wildcats to 3-0 on the young season.
The Wildcats pulled away quickly and got a chance to see an extended look at some of their depth that could blossom into larger roles as the season progresses. One of those players is forward Dwayne Aristode.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder is a bulldozer on the court. His size and physical build allow him to get inside and score against the bigger bodies on the floor and be an efficient rebounder for Arizona.
However, against Northern Arizona, Aristode had a breakout performance thanks to some elite shooting from beyond the arc.
After a slow start to the season, including just six minutes against Florida in the opener, Aristode led the Wildcats with 18 points against the Lumberjacks. The Arizona rookie tied the program's freshman record with six 3-pointers on nine attempts.
A key piece to the puzzle for Aristode has just been getting comfortable with his role in Tucson and adjusting to the speed of the game, as is the issue for many freshmen initially.
- “I just had to find my rhythm," Aristode said after the game. "I was just open, and I had nothing to worry about, just shooting. Just playing basketball.”
Tommy Lloyd has preached patience with his group of talented freshmen. When players like Koa Peat and Brayden Burries are in the category, patience can be a tough thing to sell to a fan base. However, they've stepped up in different ways so far this season, and Aristode is just the latest.
- "He's really growing," Lloyd said of Aristode's performance. "I think he's getting a better understanding of what we're looking for on offense, besides making shots, I think he's just got to figure that out a little bit."
- "I had a very direct conversation with him during the game about what I expected and I'm not taking any credit for it, but whatever was said, he responded and it was very impressive the way he did it."
Aristode added two rebounds and three assists to his stat line for the evening. Like the other freshmen, he's still learning the system and leaning on veteran experience to guide and show him the ropes.
One of those veterans is Jaden Bradley, who is off to a great start this year, running the point. Bradley scored 13 points in 20 minutes and came away impressed with the freshman's outing off the bench.
- “He’s all over the court," Bradley said about Aristode. "He’s our energy guy, and when he comes in we know he’s capable of hitting threes like that. I’m just excited for him, and he showed the world today that he can do a little bit of everything.”
Moving forward, Aristode could be a guy the Wildcats lean on off the bench for big minutes. He showed Lloyd that he can hit open shots from range, and his frame makes him a physical threat for conference play.
Arizona has a pair of ranked matchups on the road coming up. Tonight the Wildcats will visit No. 15 UCLA before traveling across the country the following week for a tilt with No. 3 UConn.
Aristode could be a factor off the bench in those big games. It will be worth watching how much Lloyd trusts the freshman right now and how he is deployed in those games after playing limited minutes against the Gators to start the season.
What do you think about Arsitode's big performance? Let us know by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.