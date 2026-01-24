The Arizona Wildcats are the team to beat right now. They have not lost a game this season, and they are looking to have a special year. The Wildcats are one of the favorites to get to the Final Four and even win it all. That is something that this team wanted to do since before the season started. The Wildcats have been working hard even before the season started, and they have bought into the Arizona program and have handled their business this season so far.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd has done a great job with his team. He has put that fire in them, and he knows what it felt like last season falling short of their ultimate goal. Now Lloyd has taken that and put it into this season. His team has responded well, and he also has a good group of players who came into this program and have been all in. That has been one of the most important parts of this season.

Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with forward Koa Peat (10) during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Arizona has Veteran Depth

"The Wildcats know it takes everyone on their roster to make sure they are at their best. This season has proven it, and it is showing with the depth that the Wildcats have. That is what is making them so hard to beat this season," said Lindsay Schnell of The Athletic.

"Instead, they’ve leaned into their new assignments. And it’s working. Arizona is undefeated after a brutal nonconference schedule and has the makeup to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2001. The Wildcats (and their rabid fan base) have spent more than 20 years waiting to return to college basketball’s promised land, continually falling short despite back-to-back Elite Eight appearances in 2014 and 2015 and three Sweet 16 trips in coach Tommy Lloyd’s first four seasons."

Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) celebrates during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"That they could finally contend for a title this year is because of a stacked rotation — and a willingness from two veterans to swallow their pride and accept a less glamorous role."

“This is a great luxury to have,” Tommy Lloyd told The Athletic. “Both those guys have had days, coming off the bench, where they were the best player on the floor.”

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) reacts after he dunks the ball during the second half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“It’s definitely an interesting position to be put in your senior year, but it’s really a battle of perspective,” Awaka said. “You can take it as, ‘Screw the coach, woe is me’ or you can see it as an opportunity to change the game in a different way.”

