Arizona's Newest Transfer Safety Ready To Make Impact

Spring practice is in full gear, and the Arizona Wildcats are ready to build off of a successful 2025-2026 season. A key reason the Wildcats were so successful was their unrelenting pursuit of the ball on defense, especially the elite coverage skills the safeties showed all season.

Arizona's defense was able to disrupt the passing game of nearly every team it played, which is why it ended the year as the best passing defense in the Big 12 and seventh-best in all of college football. Now that the Wildcats' highly experienced safeties are headed for the NFL Draft, it will be up to the next group of hungry competitors to continue on the foundations that Stukes, Smith, and Johnson have laid.

Oct 26, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) returns an interception during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Arizona's newest transfer, Malcolm Hartzog, is among the newcomers competing for a starting job. Primarily a nickel back, he has large shoes to fill as he will be tasked with the job of replacing Stukes, should he win the starting position.

Hartzog brings with him a physical style of play that has been the key to his success at Nebraska. Although replacing either safety is a tall task, Hartzog is more than up to it.

Hartzog Bringing Physicality to Arizona

Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Justice Ellison (6) gets tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Hartzog came to Nebraska as a true freshman and immediately contributed to the team. In the first three years, he recorded 108 tackles and eight interceptions. 2024 was his biggest year, snagging 45 tackles to go along with four picks. Hartzog could have had a higher production last season, but an injury followed by surgery ended it and forced him to redshirt.

Hartzog may not have the size or length of a traditional safety at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, but he is a relentless tackler who also has a nose for the football.

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Johnathan Montague Jr. (8) is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) during the first half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"He's not as tall, he's got long arms, long limbs, he's super twitchy athletic, short area quickness, and even though he might be smaller height-wise, he's a pitbull," Safeties coach Brett Arce said. "That dude is tough. He's one of the strongest guys in the weight room. If you see him physically, how he's built. Even though he might not have the height, his quickness and his strength, he can get under people's pads, he can avoid them, and that's a problem."

Hartzog Already Feeling 'Bear Down Brotherhood'

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Duce Robinson (2) runs the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It has only been three weeks, but Hartzog has already fully acclimated to Arizona's culture. Phrases such as 'Redline' are constantly used during the Wildcats' practices, and Hartzog is fully committed to what they mean.

"I definitely felt it, them taking me in and stuff like that," Hartzog said. "The defense, seeing how hard they work, it motivates me to continue to get better each and every day, especially under the Redline, learning it and seeing it from the past guys, the three safeties that got into the draft, and seeing it from them. I felt like coming here, being a part of that was going to be a big piece for me."

Iowa tight end Luke Lachey (85) is tackled by Nebraska cornerback Malcolm Hartzog (13) in the fourth quarter during a NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowavsneb 20221125 Bh | Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spring football practice will continue for another couple of weeks, giving Hartzog more time to fully acclimate to the team and establish himself as one of the players to watch. Should he continue on the path he is on, he could be a key piece to the defensive secondary.