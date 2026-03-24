How Arizona’s Diverse Roster Has Helped It This Season
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The Arizona Wildcats have one of the most unique rosters in all of college basketball, and it has culminated in an incredibly strong season up to this point.
The Wildcats have a mix of standout rookies such as Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov, along with experienced veterans such as Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, and Anthony Dell’Orso. That intriguing roster makeup has helped push the Wildcats to a 33-2 record, with 16 quad 1 victories as they go into their Round of 32 game against Utah State.
They’ve also earned wins over a ranked opponent 12 times, and also notched a clean sweep of the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament titles. In the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats — who are the top seed in the West Region — dominated in their first round game, defeating Long Island 92-58.
Arizona’s International Talent
Additionally, the Wildcats have a good mix of international talent along with their American stars. On the roster, Arizona has 8 international players, many of whom are a part of the regular rotation, such as Dell’Orso (Australia), Kharchenkov (Germany), Dwayne Aristode (Netherlands), Sidi Gueye (Senegal), and Motiejus Krivas (Lithuania).
Handling a team with many different levels of experience and with players from many different places and cultures isn’t easy, but Tommy Lloyd has done an exceptional job with this group this season, and so far, the results have paid off big time.
With their Round of 32 game against Utah State coming up, Kharchenkov was asked about the diversity of the Wildcats’ roster and the benefit it has had on the team so far.
Kharchenkov, Krivas Share Thoughts
- “We all do one thing that bonds us together, and that’s playing basketball,” Kharchenkov said. “Game respects game, and I think that’s the biggest respect you can gain from another teammate, and it just clicked from the beginning.”
- “I mean, we are all almost the same age,” Krivas added. “It’s like a two or three-year gap, so most of us have the same interests, so it wasn’t hard.”
Arizona will now look to take care of business against Utah State and get back to the Sweet Sixteen for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Equipped with a diverse roster that has been clicking all season, the Wildcats have a very good opportunity to earn their second national title in program history by the end of the tournament.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.