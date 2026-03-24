How Arizona’s Diverse Roster Has Helped It This Season

The Arizona Wildcats have one of the most unique rosters in all of college basketball, and it has culminated in an incredibly strong season up to this point.

The Wildcats have a mix of standout rookies such as Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov, along with experienced veterans such as Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, and Anthony Dell’Orso. That intriguing roster makeup has helped push the Wildcats to a 33-2 record, with 16 quad 1 victories as they go into their Round of 32 game against Utah State.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the LIU Sharks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

They’ve also earned wins over a ranked opponent 12 times, and also notched a clean sweep of the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament titles. In the NCAA Tournament , the Wildcats — who are the top seed in the West Region — dominated in their first round game, defeating Long Island 92-58.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; LIU Sharks forward Caleb Johnson (15) shoots against Arizona Wildcats forward Sidi Gueye (15) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona’s International Talent

Additionally, the Wildcats have a good mix of international talent along with their American stars. On the roster, Arizona has 8 international players, many of whom are a part of the regular rotation, such as Dell’Orso (Australia), Kharchenkov (Germany), Dwayne Aristode (Netherlands), Sidi Gueye (Senegal), and Motiejus Krivas (Lithuania).

Handling a team with many different levels of experience and with players from many different places and cultures isn’t easy, but Tommy Lloyd has done an exceptional job with this group this season, and so far, the results have paid off big time.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) practices during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

With their Round of 32 game against Utah State coming up, Kharchenkov was asked about the diversity of the Wildcats’ roster and the benefit it has had on the team so far.

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) reacts after a play during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Kharchenkov, Krivas Share Thoughts

“We all do one thing that bonds us together, and that’s playing basketball,” Kharchenkov said. “Game respects game, and I think that’s the biggest respect you can gain from another teammate, and it just clicked from the beginning.”

“I mean, we are all almost the same age,” Krivas added. “It’s like a two or three-year gap, so most of us have the same interests, so it wasn’t hard.”

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) and guard Brayden Burries (5) and forward Tobe Awaka (30) react with the bench in the second half against the LIU Sharks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images