How Arizona Has Gone About Replacing 'Big Three'

At the end of the 2025-2026 season, the Arizona Wildcats faced the monumental task of replacing three of their safeties, key pieces of their defense. Because of their efforts, Arizona ended first in defensive efficiency and second in interceptions

Now, Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, and Genesis Smith are all waiting to hear their names called to the stage in the NFL Draft. Neither player was picked in the first round, but at least two of them are almost certain to be drafted on day two.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite losing three talented players in the secondary, it is not all that bad for the Wildcats . Gavin Hunter, who made a few starts in the regular season and in the Holiday Bowl, is returning and is a great replacement for Stukes at the nickel position. Hunter's contribution will be greatly needed, but what about the others looking to make a name for themselves and continue last year's defense's success?

Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales had plenty to say about the group of safeties, many of whom are coming from different teams through the transfer portal. Although there is no truly replacing Arizona's 'big three', Gonzales has several players in his arsenal who could come pretty close. With the help of safeties coach Brett Arce, the Wildcats have a lot to look forward to in the secondary.

Newcomers in the Safety Room

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Missouri State Bears wide receiver Dash Luke (1) catches the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) and linebacker Matai Tagoa'i (44) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To attempt replacing the 'big three' and keeping the same level of play they brought on Saturdays, Arizona went to the transfer portal, opting for snaps and experience to fill out the defense.

Malcolm Hartzog and Cam Chapa are two defensive backs who not only have experience but also excelled on their previous teams. Hartzog, a senior who played at Nebraska before joining the Wildcats, earned Big 10 Honorable Mention in 2024 and was the first true freshman to start for Nebraska since 2016. His four interceptions in 2023 were the most by a Cornhusker since 2015.

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Ohio State won 21-17. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Malcolm was having a great spring," Gonzales said. "We've been a little bit careful over the last four weeks. He had surgery in January, rehabbed it, it was looking really, really good, was getting a little sore, so we backed off and pulled him out of practice the last four. He proved that he can be a big asset to replace the three-headed monster, and we don't want to replace those guys. We want to be somewhat close to those and we'll be really, really good."

Although he is a bit undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, he still brings a high level of tenacity and strength that cannot be ignored.

Depth a Factor

Cam Chapa is another huge pickup for the Wildcats. In his final season at Northern Colorado, he racked up 88 total tackles and earned First Team All-Big Sky Honors and First Team All-NFFCC Defensive honors. He is also limited through spring practice, but should be 100% by summer.

"He got banged up a little bit before spring ball," Gonzales said. "We have to get him into fall to see what we can do. One of those three pieces they've got similar range to Gen [Genesis Smith]."

Sep 14, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Connecticut Huskies defensive back Lee Molette III (21) stands over Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jordan Moore (8) during the second half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Besides Hartzog and Chapa, Arizona signed three safeties, along with three cornerbacks who will all have the chance to prove themselves through training camp and the season. Only time will tell if the Wildcats' new signees can live up to the legacy that the 'big three' left behind.

Daylen Austin, out of Oregon, Lee Molette from UConn, and former USC safety Matai Tagoa'i are all looking to showcase why they deserve a starting spot.

Oregon’s Daylen Austin, center, picks off a Wisconsin pass in the fourth quarter to seal the win at Autzen Stadium Oct. 25, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We have more speed across the board on defense," Gonzales said. "We need to continue beating into their brain what we do in coverage, how we react, and the technique pieces, and we're going to be good enough up front that we'll be fine in the secondary. We can cover people. We could be really dangerous."