How Arizona Has Gone About Replacing 'Big Three'
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At the end of the 2025-2026 season, the Arizona Wildcats faced the monumental task of replacing three of their safeties, key pieces of their defense. Because of their efforts, Arizona ended first in defensive efficiency and second in interceptions
Now, Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, and Genesis Smith are all waiting to hear their names called to the stage in the NFL Draft. Neither player was picked in the first round, but at least two of them are almost certain to be drafted on day two.
Despite losing three talented players in the secondary, it is not all that bad for the Wildcats. Gavin Hunter, who made a few starts in the regular season and in the Holiday Bowl, is returning and is a great replacement for Stukes at the nickel position. Hunter's contribution will be greatly needed, but what about the others looking to make a name for themselves and continue last year's defense's success?
Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales had plenty to say about the group of safeties, many of whom are coming from different teams through the transfer portal. Although there is no truly replacing Arizona's 'big three', Gonzales has several players in his arsenal who could come pretty close. With the help of safeties coach Brett Arce, the Wildcats have a lot to look forward to in the secondary.
Newcomers in the Safety Room
To attempt replacing the 'big three' and keeping the same level of play they brought on Saturdays, Arizona went to the transfer portal, opting for snaps and experience to fill out the defense.
Malcolm Hartzog and Cam Chapa are two defensive backs who not only have experience but also excelled on their previous teams. Hartzog, a senior who played at Nebraska before joining the Wildcats, earned Big 10 Honorable Mention in 2024 and was the first true freshman to start for Nebraska since 2016. His four interceptions in 2023 were the most by a Cornhusker since 2015.
"Malcolm was having a great spring," Gonzales said. "We've been a little bit careful over the last four weeks. He had surgery in January, rehabbed it, it was looking really, really good, was getting a little sore, so we backed off and pulled him out of practice the last four. He proved that he can be a big asset to replace the three-headed monster, and we don't want to replace those guys. We want to be somewhat close to those and we'll be really, really good."
Although he is a bit undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, he still brings a high level of tenacity and strength that cannot be ignored.
Depth a Factor
Cam Chapa is another huge pickup for the Wildcats. In his final season at Northern Colorado, he racked up 88 total tackles and earned First Team All-Big Sky Honors and First Team All-NFFCC Defensive honors. He is also limited through spring practice, but should be 100% by summer.
"He got banged up a little bit before spring ball," Gonzales said. "We have to get him into fall to see what we can do. One of those three pieces they've got similar range to Gen [Genesis Smith]."
Besides Hartzog and Chapa, Arizona signed three safeties, along with three cornerbacks who will all have the chance to prove themselves through training camp and the season. Only time will tell if the Wildcats' new signees can live up to the legacy that the 'big three' left behind.
Daylen Austin, out of Oregon, Lee Molette from UConn, and former USC safety Matai Tagoa'i are all looking to showcase why they deserve a starting spot.
"We have more speed across the board on defense," Gonzales said. "We need to continue beating into their brain what we do in coverage, how we react, and the technique pieces, and we're going to be good enough up front that we'll be fine in the secondary. We can cover people. We could be really dangerous."
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Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.