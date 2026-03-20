How Arizona Has Stayed on Course Despite Impressive Season

When the No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats began the 2025-2026 season, no one would have guessed that they would have ended it with just two losses and multiple players winning conference awards. That is exactly what happened, and now they can call themselves Big 12 champions.

Arizona is now headed up to San Diego to take on LIU in a first-round matchup. Should it move on from that game, it will face either Villanova or Utah State for what should be a competitive one. Both teams have displayed the grit that earned them a spot in the dance, but the Wildcats should be able to handle either team to advance deeper into the NCAA tournament.

Staying True To the Mission

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Arizona Wildcats celebrate after defeating the Houston Cougars during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Wildcats basketball team has become a sort of enigma around town, given how dominant a team they are and the expectations that now surround them. After the electric season and the multiple titles earned, it's no surprise they've received the attention that they have.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd is aware of the notoriety that he and his team have gotten before heading out to San Diego, but he is taking the necessary steps to make sure everyone is remaining dialed in on the task at hand.

"I just told our guys the best thing we can do is just kind of stay out of the spotlight a little bit," Lloyd said. "Do our normal obligations and just kind of live our normal lives. The guys need to go to class and do all their normal stuff, and I'm going to do my normal stuff."

Freshmen Built for the Spotlight

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) passes the ball during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Veterans like Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, and Anthony Dell'Orso have been in this exact kind of situation before, making sure the outside noise doesn't affect how they play in the biggest tournament of the season.

Arizona's freshmen have not been there, but understand that they cannot let the fame and support make them overconfident. Ivan Kharchenkov played Euro League basketball, and Koa Peat played in the U19 World tournament before signing on to play for the Wildcats. That comes with a lot of eyes looking at you.

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) during the first half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Lloyd believes the younger guys are mature enough to handle themselves and not let the spotlight cloud their vision.

"I think those freshmen might be as mature as anybody in the whole group and I think they're just wired that way," Lloyd said. "I'll obviously take stock this week and talk to them and watch them and then, you know, figure out if, you know, we need to have, you know, more pointed conversations, but, um, no, I I they're they're really mature, competitive guys. So, I think they're I think they'll be excited."

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images