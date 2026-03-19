Arizona Must Use Different Styles to Win National Championship

March Madness is officially here. It is time for the NCAA Basketball Tournament. One of the teams that are heavy favorite in some people's eyes is the Arizona Wildcats. That is not by mistake but by design, with the Wildcats having shown all season long, and there is way more they want to do starting in the first game of the Tournament.

The Wildcats are the team that comes into the tournament with the most momentum. They have been the best team in the country for a long time, and now it is time.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Different Arizona Styles Going To Come Out in Different Games

Arizona is a team that can play in different styles, and that is what makes them dangerous. They play different styles, and they play all of them well. Depending on how the game is going, Arizona will go with it and dominate in that way.

Or if they need to adjust a game, that is what they do well, and they will take over from that point on. And in the way that the NCAA Tournament is set up, Arizona is going to have to show its different styles to win it all.

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots the ball during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

They are the team that does it best, and you cannot say that about all the top teams this year. It is all about doing what is best for the team. This Arizona team is also dangerous because they have so many different players who can make plays on both ends of the floor.

The Wildcats have different plays that impact the game in ways that get the team going. If they are struggling or beating a team, they do not let up and finish the game strong.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) makes a three point basket during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Consistency Is Key

We all know in one bad game that everything can change, and your team could get bounced. That is hard to see from this Arizona team. They are well put together, and they have the best chemistry out of any team in the nation.

Nothing is going to faze this team when a certain moment is not going their way during a game. They know how to change it up and work out of things if they have to. That is why head coach Tommy Lloyd has them playing like this all season long.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

It all starts with doing the little things right from the first game. And they could find another spark once they get things going. It is a whole new feeling for this Arizona team knowing what is ahead of them. But they are going to go about it like they have had even before the season started.