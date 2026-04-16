How Tyler Powell Becoming Leader for Arizona This Spring

Arizona Wildcats tight end Tyler Powell missed the entire season in 2025, essentially, after suffering a foot injury in the season opener, and that experience threw a wrench in Arizona’s plans.

Powell, mostly a blocking tight end, was in line for some more action in 2025 after hardly seeing the field in 2024. However, those expectations were cut short when he suffered a leg injury that ended his season before it could even really get started.

Powell Becoming a Leader

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight end Tyler Powell (87) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now getting back to action in the spring, Powell is taking on a leadership role for the new faces that have since made their way to Tucson . The experienced veteran has gone through a lot of adversity, and he could provide a lot of wisdom to the new additions.

There was quite a change of plans for the Wildcats at the tight end position, as they brought in some more reinforcements at the position this offseason. The Wildcats have brought in three high-impact transfers at tight end: Cole Rusk, Shane King, and Arthur Ban.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After going 9-4 last season and making the Holiday Bowl, Arizona is looking to compete for bigger things in 2026, such as a Big 12 Championship title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. With that being said, the reinforcements they’ve brought in at a key position could have a major impact if there is any improvement.

Powell, one of the older guys in the tight end room, talked about the new additions to the unit and how they’ve looked so far throughout the spring.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan celebrates during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Powell’s Thoughts

“I think it’s been great,” Powell said. “I've been here for a long time, and I've seen a lot of faces coming in and out of that tight end room, and I think the tight end is a position where there's always going to be great dudes playing tight end."

"I think Cole and all the young guys have been awesome. It's been super easy for me to get along with them, and really try and bring them up and kind of invite them into the culture that our coordinators and assistant coaches have set up for us. It’s been really good.”

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Powell will look to continue being a leader for his new teammates as the tight end room undergoes a major transition period. His leadership could help Arizona build on what it started last season and become a true force in the Big 12.