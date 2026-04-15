Arizona's Powell Gives Encouraging Injury Update

Tyler Powell has been dealt an unfortunate hand during his time at Arizona. The 6-foot-7 tight end committed to the Wildcats in the summer of 2021. He was ready to start his collegiate career in Tucson and help the Wildcats win games.

Powell saw zero action in his freshman season in 2022, and he then worked his way up to 11 games on special teams in 2023. His hard work finally paid off when he played every game in 2024, including two starts at tight end. The Phoenix native caught five passes for 40 yards in his first season of tight end action.

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Powell Suffered Season-Ending Injury in 2025

Things were looking up for Powell, and he was ready to have a much-improved 2025 season. His world came to a sudden halt when he suffered a leg injury in the season opener. This injury would sideline him for the rest of the year.

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It was really unfortunate for Powell and the Wildcats , as he looked impressive in spring and fall camp, going into the 2025 season. He was expected to take on a bigger role not only as a blocker, but also in the receiving game as well.

Powell Injury Update

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Powell was asked about how the road to recovery has been going in yesterday’s team press conference.

“Fortunately for me, I haven’t had any bumps in the road, no hiccups with my recovery. Everything has been going really smooth. I’ve really just been trying to stack those little wins ever since I got out of surgery. The little progress, moving forward every day, I feel like doing that has motivated me. The opportunities that I missed because of the injury gives me more of a drive that I’ll have when I’m back," Powell said.

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As he cannot go through the normal drills in spring practice , Powell spoke on how his spring has been and what he can do.

“I feel like it’s really been a good opportunity to just focus on the mental side of the game. As an older guy in the group, I feel accountable to the younger guys and helping them out. If they have questions about the offense, I can be a guy they can confidently go to and be like, yeah, he’s gonna know what is going to happen on this play."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Because I can’t do anything physical on the field, I feel like it’s helped me mentally prepare myself. I can still do footwork drills, catching juggs, so just anywhere I can to fit in the physical aspect, but just staying mentally sharp is my main goal.”

Clear your calendars. We'll see you in the fall 😼 pic.twitter.com/pblSg2pOnO — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) January 21, 2026

Powell Receives Medical Redshirt

Powell gave us an insight into his emotions and how he felt when his leg injury occurred.

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“It is definitely tough; it was tough for me to handle for the first little bit after it happened. Fortunately, the ability to get a medical redshirt… in my mind, I’m thinking like maybe I wasn’t going to be ready to go to the league in two years."

"Maybe I needed another year, and fortunately for me, even though I didn’t play that year, I was still welcomed and part of the program. I was still learning and growing as a player. While I didn’t get what I wanted out of that season, I still think there is a lot I can do for the next two years that I have.”