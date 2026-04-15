Arizona's Josh Miller Hopeful for Injured Tight End

One of Arizona’s veteran tight ends is not only returning to the team for the 2026 season but also recovering from a significant injury suffered last season, making his return that much more impactful.

Tight end Tyler Powell had his season end before it could even get started in 2025, going down with a season-ending foot injury in the opening game against Hawaii. The junior tight end had worked his way up the depth chart to become an important piece after recording just five catches for 40 yards in the 2024 season. Largely used as a blocking tight end, Powell was in line for a big role in 2025 prior to his injury.

Arizona’s Additions at Tight End

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan celebrates during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now returning for the 2026 season, Powell is ready to hit the ground running, being one of the leaders of a tight end room that has seen a massive overhaul this offseason. Head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have brought in three tight ends from the transfer portal this offseason. The most notable of those, perhaps, is Illinois transfer Cole Rusk, who has caught 58 passes for 729 yards and 7 touchdowns over his career with the Illini and Murray State.

Tight ends coach Josh Miller spoke very highly of Powell’s progress as he continues to rehab his injury, and also noted the shift in plans as a result of the injury.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight ends coach Josh Miller celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miller’s Thoughts

“Obviously, very unfortunate situation with TP [Tyler Powell],” Miller said. “He's done a great job in his recovery. He's well on pace. He's doing a little bit of functional movement as you see out there on the field. He’s not going to do any spring, but when we get back in May, he should be fully cleared and hit the floor running."

"Obviously, with TP, we lost the girth and size to really be that butt kicker at the line of scrimmage that we were hoping that he would be. And then what he hasn't gotten a chance to showcase as much yet is that he's got some real vertical juice. And so we missed that a little bit.”

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan celebrates defensive back Genesis Smith (12) during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wildcats enjoyed quite a strong season last year despite being without one of their top tight ends. With him making his return for 2026, the Wildcats will gladly welcome his leadership back in the tight end room as Arizona looks to go for a Big 12 title later this year.