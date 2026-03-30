How Arizona Ultimately Advanced to a Final Four

In 2001, the Arizona Wildcats reached the Final Four, and in 2026, head coach Tommy Lloyd brought the Wildcats back to the Final Four. The current Wildcats team has set the program record for most wins in a single season, with 36 and counting.

In the Elite Eight, the Wildcats went up against the Big Ten Champions, Purdue. They were led by the all-time NCAA assists leader, Braden Smith. Lloyd and his team dominated the tournament leading up to the Elite Eight, but the Boilermakers were not going to go out without a fight.

Next stop Tucson 🛫 pic.twitter.com/4kyGmYsQ6D — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 29, 2026

Purdue Beat Arizona at Arizona Basketball in First Half

For the first time all tournament, the Wildcats were down at halftime. The Boilermakers led 38-31 going into the break, and they did it in a very convenient style. Smith and company actually beat the Wildcats at their own game.

The Boilermakers outmatched the Wildcats in the paint and forced them to shoot 3-pointers. The Wildcats do not shoot many three-pointers, but the Boilermakers forced them to. It played right in the Boilermakers' favor, as the Wildcats shot 1 of 6 from deep in the first half.

The Wildcats were playing drop coverage on defense, and Smith was picking it apart. He and his big men were killing the Wildcats in the pick-and-roll, which led to Smith scoring 11 points and recording three assists in the half.

THATS OUR COACH 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HgOVctneis — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 29, 2026

Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries have been consistent all tournament for the Wildcats, but they were nowhere to be found. The star duo was 2-9 combined from the field, and things were not looking good for the Wildcats.

Wildcats Stormed Back in Second Half

With how much the Wildcats have led all tournament, there was real concern about how they would respond coming out of the break. It is one thing to come out with a lead, but it is another to respond when you are down.

They put all the questions to rest when they came out of the half, storming on a 13-5 run. This gave the Wildcats a lead after being down seven at the break. They got out and running and played ball like they have all season. they had been

WE’RE NOT DONE YET pic.twitter.com/ulXWnrPizB — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 29, 2026

The Wildcats' star backcourt was bound to turn it around, and they did just that. Bradley and Burries both went for 10-plus in the half and shot a combined 6-10 from the field.

Koa Peat had that look in his eyes, that our season is not going to end tonight. He demanded the ball on the first couple of possessions to start the half, and he capitalized. This gave the Wildcats a huge spark in their comeback. The Wildcats outscored the Boilermakers 48-26 in the second half. It was complete, utter domination, just like their first three tournament games went.

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Up Next: Michigan

They will now turn their attention to Michigan in the Final Four. Many are calling this game the real national championship game, as these two teams are the only No. 1 seeds remaining. Both teams have been at the top of the rankings all season, and it is only fitting that they meet now.

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The Wolverines open as slight 1.5-point favorites over the Wildcats. This will no doubt be the most challenging team Lloyd will have to prepare for. The battle will go down Saturday evening, and the hopes of glory will remain in the balance.