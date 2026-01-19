Former Wildcat Inducted Into Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

While the Arizona football program has been busy reloading throught the transfer portal after a 9-4 season, one former Wildcat standout has received recogniton for his career accomplishments.



Tighr end Brandon Manumaleuna was one of three players inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in Oahu over the weekend, joining former USC linebacker Rey Maualuga and former Canadian Football League (CFL) standout Chad Owens in the Class of 2026. A panel of nine decision-makers chose the three from a pool of 100 candidates and eight total finalists.



INTRODUCING THE POLYNESIAN FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2026



REY MAUALUGA

CHAD OWENS

BRANDON MANUMALEUNA



Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

Polynesian Football Hall of Fame



The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame was established in 2013 to honor those of Polynesian heriatge who have influenced the sport and preserve their accomplishments as a "resource for Polynesian football history." Any player, coach, or contributor with Polynesian ancestry can be nominated for the Hall of Fame by a fan or relative, as long as they are retired. Unlike most others, there is no mandatory waiting period for eligibility.



Inductees receive a Hall of Fame Jacket and custom ring as well as bust of their likeness during a weekend that includes the Enshrinement Ceremony, a Celebration Dinner, and the Polynesian Bowl high school all-star game. The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame also distributes annual awards to NFL, college, and high school football players. Former Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan won the college award last season.



Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Past inductees to the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame include Junior Seau, Manti Te'o, Troy Polamalu, Olin Kreutz, Kevin Mawae, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kilani Sitake, and Ken Niumatololo.



Brandon Manumaleuna's Football Career



Manumaleuna played four seasons at Arizona from 1997 to 2000, amassing 544 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his career. He was a second-team All Pac-10 player and a two-time All-American before being selected by the St. Louis Rams in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft.



Aug. 22, 2009; Glendale, AZ, USA; San Diego Chargers tight end (86) Brandon Manumaleuna against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason game at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The tight end played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Rams, the San Diego Chargers, and the Chicago Bears, reaching the Super Bowl in his rookie season but famously being knocked off by the Tom Brady and the birth of the Patriots dynasty at the Superdome. His two best seasons came in 2003 (a career-high 238 receiving yards) with the Rams and in 2006 (three touchdown catches) with the Chargers.



Brandon Manumaleuna finished his NFL career with 115 catches for 1,008 yards and 13 touchdowns in 158 games, mostly as a backup tight end. He is the second former Arizona player to be inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, joining former defensive lineman and current defensive line coach Joe Salave'a (1994-1997).