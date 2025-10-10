Arizona Releases Latest Availability Report Ahead of Saturday's Game
The Arizona Wildcats are looking to extend their winning streak to two games, but to that to happen, they must get through a physical game against the undefeated No. 18-ranked BYU Cougars in what may be their toughest battle this season.
This will be the 27th installment of the Wildcats playing the Cougars, a longtime rivalry dating back to when both schools were part of the Western Athletic Conference from 1962 to 1977.
Since then, Arizona has met BYU on the field several other times, with notable games including the 2008 Las Vegas Bowl, where the Wildcats snapped their 10-year winless streak, and Kelani Sitake's debut as the head coach, played in Glendale, AZ, in 2016.
Quarterback Noah Fifita will look to continue his reign of dominance in the passing game by carrying the momentum over from last week's game to now. In that 41-13 win over Oklahoma State, Fifita threw for 376 yards on 28 of 38 passes and five touchdowns.
Recording the same amount of success will be a tall task against a defense that is ranked 12th in the FBS in terms of passing yards allowed.
The defense will look to do the same by disrupting freshman quarterback Bear Brachmeier in the pocket while also holding running back LJ Martin to minimal yardage.
Both teams have released an updated availability report, showing fans who are expected to play and who aren't.
Who's out
The Arizona Wildcats have 12 players listed as out for the upcoming game, while the BYU Cougars have four players sidelined, with two others doubtful to play.
For Arizona, the Absence of Defensive linemen Tre Smith and Jarra Anderson is the most significant blow to the team. Defensive backs Jshawn Farusto-Ramos. Dajon Hinton and Gianni Edwards will not be suiting up. Offensive linemen Keona Peat and Jordan Brown are out as well.
The Wildcats have four tight ends who are not able to suit up either. Kellen Ford, Tyler Powell and Keyan Burnett will not be playing. Powell's season ended in the first game of the season due to a leg injury, and Burnett has decided to redshirt after dealing with a lingering hamstring problem. Cam Barmore and Sam Olson will anchor the tight end room.
Defensive ends Malachi Bailey and Mays Pese will see a lot more action on the field after it was announced that Smith had season-ending surgery. Chase Kennedy and Riley Wilson might also get some looks at the edge.
Wide receiver Jojo Phillips, running back Stone Moa, Cornerback Marcus McKenzie and linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother are all out for BYU.
Questionable/doubtful
Arizona has just two players who are listed as questionable/doubtful for Saturday. Wide receiver/punt returner Jeremiah Patterson and defensive back Jack Luttrell are both questionable.
For BYU, linebacker Jack Kelly and defensive lineman Anisi Purcell are doubtful to play. Running back Enoch Nawahine and safety Tommy Prassass are questionable.
Cornerback Jonathan Kabeya is probable for Saturday. Linebackers Isaiah Glasker, Miles Hall, Naki Tuakol and Slale Epera are also probable.
Should Gasker and Kelly not suit up, it will be huge for Arizona as they both lead the team in tackles for loss and sacks.
Tell us your thoughts on the latest availability report by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.