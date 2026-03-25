Arizona Is the Villain Ending Every Cinderella Story

Every year during March Madness, everyone talks about the Cinderella teams. The small schools, the underdogs, the teams that aren’t supposed to be there. Fans fall in love with those stories because college basketball is the one sport where the underdog really does have a chance.

But this year, the story around the University of Arizona basketball team is different. Arizona isn’t the Cinderella story. They’re the team that ends Cinderella stories. And that’s exactly where a program like Arizona should be.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona Is Built Like a Power Program

When you watch Arizona play, they don’t look like a team that just hopes to win games. They look like a team that expects to win games.

There’s a big difference between those two things.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) shoots against Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Under head coach Tommy Lloyd, Arizona has built a roster that is big, physical, deep, and experienced. That’s usually the formula for teams that make deep tournament runs. They rebound, they defend, and they don’t rely on just one player to score 30 points every night.

That’s why Arizona is so dangerous in March. Even if one player has a bad game, other players can step up. They can win fast games, slow games, and physical games, and that’s what tournament basketball becomes.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies guard Elijah Perryman (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Tournament Is About Surviving

March Madness isn’t really about being perfect. It’s about surviving.

Some nights you shoot well, some nights you don’t. Some nights, the other team gets hot. The teams that advance are the teams that can win ugly.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates after defeating the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Arizona has shown they can win without shooting great because they rebound so well and control the paint. Rebounding travels. Defense travels. Physicality travels. Those are the things that matter most when you’re playing in different arenas against teams you don’t normally see.

That’s why Arizona feels like a team built for the second weekend and beyond.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Role in March

Every tournament needs Cinderella teams, but it also needs the powerhouse programs everyone is trying to upset. Arizona is one of those programs. When a smaller school plays Arizona, that’s their biggest game of the year. They play harder, faster, and with nothing to lose.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) passes the ball against Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That means Arizona gets every team’s best shot every single game. If Arizona keeps rebounding, defending, and controlling the tempo, they’re going to be very hard to beat. And if they keep advancing, they won’t be the feel-good story of March.

They’ll be the team ending everyone else’s story.