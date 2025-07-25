NFL Training Camp Update: Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea
The end of the NFL offseason is approaching with teams in training camp as they prepare for preseason games and the 2025 NFL season. This year after a successful draft, Arizona will see four players from last year’s team trying to find their place with their franchises as they try to make a mark in the league.
In the past, the Arizona Wildcats have seen a small number of NFL players on NFL rosters. But, that has changed with seven players getting drafted over the last two seasons.
Out of those seven draftees, there were two first round draft picks in offensive tackle Jordan Morgan selected at No. 25 to Green Bay and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan taken with the eighth overall pick by Carolina.
In all, Arizona saw McMillan, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, kicker Tyler Loop and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt find NFL homes. All four of them have a legitimate shot at being contributors in their rookie season in the league.
The Miami Dolphins announced that they had signed their second round draft pick in offensive lineman Savaiinaea to a 4-year $11.3 million with a signing bonus of $4.8 million.
In his first year, Savaiinaea will have a rookie base pay of $840,000 and will average $2.83 million per year throughout his contract.
Through the first couple of days of training camp, Savaiinaea has been able to turn heads of coaches, media and fans. It was reported that he was able to help the offense hit two explosive runs due to blocks that opened up the middle.
On those plays, Savaiinaea won the battle over veteran defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who is listed at 6-foot-6 with a 300-pound frame.
At this time, it is unclear if Miami sees Savaiinaea as a guard, or if the team will keep him as a right tackle like Arizona had him play throughout his three seasons with the Wildcats.
One of the main players out of the legendary 2022 recruiting class that ranked the highest in program history finishing at No. 19 according to Rivals was three-star guard Savaiinaea, who was overlooked coming out of high school due to the COVID-19 issues facing the country and limiting visits from coaches.
From the moment Savaiinaea walked on campus it was clear that the Wildcats might have a future NFL lineman on their hands. In his first season, he started in on the line and never looked back.
While with the Wildcats, Savaiinaea played in 36 games and showed how much he cared about the team by switching from guard to right tackle and in his last season making an emergency start at left tackle.
