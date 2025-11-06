Arizona, Kansas First Availability Report of the Week
Arizona (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) was looking to end its 2-game losing streak on the road against Colorado, which was coming off an underwhelming 53-7 loss against Utah. Both teams were searching for answers and looking to get back on the right track.
Well, Arizona was able to do just that with a massive 52-17 win over Colorado (3-6, 1-5) snapping not only a 2-game losing streak but 5-game road losing streak that dates back to the previous season.
Under head coach Brent Brennan, Arizona is 2-5 with four of those losses having come with a point deficit of 28 points. In those games, the Wildcats fell behind by double-digits every single time.
One of the major reasons why Arizona was able to bounce back and snap its losing streak was due to the performance by the offense and quarterback Noah Fifita.
Fifita played at such a high-level that he was recognized by the Big 12 earning Offensive Player of the Week Award. With the Award, he became the second WIldcat this season to receive the honor with the first coming from running back Ismail Mahdi for his game against Kansas State.
Against Colorado, Fifita went an impressive 11 of 19 passing totalling 213 yards and racking up four touchdowns to zero interceptions.
As the team gets ready for its game against Kansas, Arizona will need Fifita to stay sharp and build off his Big 12 Offensive Player of Week performance.
This is the first time the two programs are playing each other since the 1966 season where Arizona lost 35-13 to Kansas. Overall the Jayhawks lead the series 2-3-1 over the Wildcats.
Arizona will be down two players, who showed up on the latest availability report in cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and offensive lineman Jordan Brown. Plus, both receiver Chris Hunter and defensive end Eduwa Okundaye showed up on the report as questionable for the game.
This will be the second-straight game that Grove-Killebrew will miss due to an injury. Meanwhile, Jordan Brown has been out the whole season after suffering an injury during camp this offseason.
As for Chris Hunter, he has had to battle through injuries from the offseason and some sustained during the regular season. However, the Wildcats are deeper at the receiver position than a season ago and can overcome him missing the game against Kansas.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on the latest availability report ahead of the Arizona-Kansas game. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.