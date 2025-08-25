Arizona Wildcats Football Season Prediction
The wait is finally over and the long offseason is coming to an end in five days as the Wildcats are close to opening their 2025 season against Hawaii on Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. (MST). Now, before the start of the season, head coach Brent Brennan went out and revamped his coaching staff following the end of an underwhelming 4-8 year with the team missing a bowl game berth.
Brennan mixed his coaching staff up by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
This season, the Big 12 as a conference didn’t have a media poll, however the optimism surrounding the program isn’t high and is clear with the Wildcats not having a single player on the All-Big-12 first and second-team list.
Plus the team was left out of all the preseason polls and didn’t receive any votes in the AP and Coaches Polls.
During training camp, we have seen the offense click with Doege calling the shots and making the system an uptempo attack that will put a lot of pressure on opposing defenses.
On the other side of the field, Gonzales has been able to keep the offense off balanced at times by stunts, shifts and disguising the blitz to create chaos in the backfield for the offensive unit.
One of the returning faces on the team is star quarterback Noah Fifita, who had a down 2024 season in comparison to when he took over the starting job during the 2023 season where he led the team to an impressive 38-24 win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
When you take a look at how the new scheme fits Fifita, it is clear this is the type of offense that could completely unlock his game and help him get to the next level depending on the success of the season.
Before the season gets started, I have gone over the Wildcats’ 12-game schedule, which features seven home games and eight games in the state of Arizona meaning the team only leaves the state four times this season.
Season Prediction: (7-5, 4-5)
Hawaii (8/30): W
Weber State (9/6): W
No. 17 Kansas State (9/12): W
@No. 23 Iowa State (9/27): L
Oklahoma State (10/4): W
BYU (10/11): W
@Houston (10/18): W
@Colorado (11/1): L
Kansas (11/8): W
@Cincinnati (11/15): W
Baylor (11/22): L
@No. 11 ASU (11/28): L
This Arizona team will surprise people with their offensive attack and do just enough on the defensive side of the ball to create issues for their opponents. Still, Arizona will have to lock in to get back on track and make it to a bowl game for the first time since the 2023 Alamo Bowl.
