Arizona's Running Back Room is Standing Out
Arizona overhauled part of its roster and some of it was focused on the running backs room with two additions in the portal in Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig. Plus, two running backs from the recruiting class in Wesley Yarbrough and Cornelius Warren.
The additions along with the return of Kedrick Reescano gives Arizona a dynamic backfield that has speed, power, agility and the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Running backs coach Alonzo Carter is known as one of the best coaches at his position and one of the better recruiters nationally.
However, for incoming freshmen, there is one major rule that Carter has for all his running backs when it comes to on field performance and that is that you must be able to play.
Carter has the slogan “no block, no rock,” hanging in his office and it has become something that players are extremely familiar with.
“You know what I say, no block, no rock, that’s on my wall. You have to learn that because that’s the transition from high school to college. Then when you go from college to the pros, you better be able to protect that multi-million dollar quarterback,” Carter said. “So, I think it’s important to emphasize that. We put a lot of emphasis on it. We’re really physical, that’s something we pride ourselves in.”
For a lot of freshmen, that is one of the hardest things to get adjusted to when it comes to the college game along with the speed of play compared to the high school level.
The majority of these running backs in high school aren’t asked to block much at all and it is more about making plays in the running game and in the passing game.
When you’re thee guy on the roster, coaches want to put the ball in your hands and at that point, blocking becomes an afterthought in some situations. So, when you go to college, it is a major adjustment for these kids as they get ready for their freshmen seasons.
When looking at the two freshmen for Arizona in the running backs room in Warren and Yarbrough, they have the potential to see playing time this season despite the talent of veteran running backs ahead of them.
After one day of practice, the main thing that stood out about the freshmen was the size of Yarbrough from head to toe. The kid is built like an upper classman that has been in college football for some time now.
He clearly has all the elements you want in a freshman running back with his size, power and speed. Yarbrough looks like the complete package just by the eye test without the team going into full-contact drills at this point in time.
Right now, Arizona isn’t even in shells, but Yarbrough looks the part of a highly rated Texas running back. He is what people think of when they hear you got a player out of the lonestar state.
Still, to get a good evaluation on the running back situation for Arizona, we will need to see them in contact drills where they are taking hits from defenders and having to block incoming pass rushers.
