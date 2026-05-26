NBA Finals Schedule: When Knicks Will Play Next for Chance at Championship

Party like it’s 1999. The Knicks have advanced to the NBA Finals.

With a dominant 130–93 victory over the Cavaliers on Monday night, New York finished off a four-game sweep in the Eastern Conference finals and now is just four wins away from its first NBA championship since 1973. The Knicks have advanced to the NBA Finals just three times since that ’73 title, losing in both ’94 and ’99. We’ll see what 2026 has in store.

The Knicks will take on the winner of the Western Conference finals between the No. 1 seed Thunder and No. 2 seed Spurs, who are locked in a 2–2 tie in the best-of-seven series.

Although their opponent is not yet known, home-court advantage is already decided. The team with the better record in the regular season earns home-court advantage in the NBA Finals. That means the Knicks (53–29) will be hitting the road for Game 1 and will not have home-court advantage, as the Thunder (64–18) and Spurs (62–20) both finished with a better regular-season record.

The Knicks will have eight full days of rest before taking the court again June 3 for Game 1.

Here’s a rundown of the 2026 NBA Finals schedule:

Game 1

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City) OR Frost Bank Center (San Antonio)

TV: ABC

Game 2

Date: Friday, June 5

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City) OR Frost Bank Center (San Antonio)

TV: ABC

Game 3

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden (New York City)

TV: ABC

Game 4

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden (New York City)

TV: ABC

Game 5 (if necessary)

Date: Saturday, June 13

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City) OR Frost Bank Center (San Antonio)

TV: ABC

Game 6 (if necessary)

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden (New York City)

TV: ABC

Game 7 (if necessary)

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City) OR Frost Bank Center (San Antonio)

TV: ABC

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