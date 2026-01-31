Arizona's Kharchenkov Notes 2 Differences in Overseas Hoops

Arizona freshman standout Ivan Kharchenkov has adjusted nicely to the college basketball landscape since coming from overseas before this season.

While Brayden Burries and Koa Peat have taken a lot of the attention as the star freshmen talents of the #1-ranked Wildcats, Kharchenkov cannot be forgotten as well. The 6-foot-7 forward from Germany is averaging 9.4 pounds, and 3.3 rebounds per game as a freshman this season.

Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) looks on during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Wildcats at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Prior to joining Arizona before this season, Kharchenkov had played in the EuroLeague since he was 16. In the 2024-25 season, he helped Bayern Munich earn the Bundesliga championship.

Now making the transition to college basketball in America, Kharchenkov has had no problem adjusting to the pace, and physicality of the Big 12. He has been a key figure for Arizona as they currently remain undefeated at 21-0 , and are the nation’s top team in not just the AP Poll, but also KenPom, and NET rankings, making them the unanimous choice for the country’s best team by the most respected metrics.

Jan 24, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) holds up a three after he makes a three-point basket against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Overseas basketball has been brought to prominence thanks to the passion, and hardcore fandom by the fanbases in the leagues. Rivalry games in particular show plenty of intensity, so Kharchenkov is no stranger to big games with tons of animosity.

Kharchenkov's thoughts

In light of Arizona’s thrilling victory over the #13 BYU Cougars, Kharchenkov was asked recently about the difference between playing overseas, and playing college basketball in the United States.

“It’s definitely a little bit different,” Kharchenkov said. “In Europe, derby games are a little bit more harsh, like in language. Here, they’re kind of nicer, but the hate itself is a little bit bigger. Both are good, I like this one more because it’s a little more correct, and more sportsmanlike.”

Jan 21, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) celebrates during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Kharchenkov’s composure in big games must be contagious, as the Wildcats have excelled in big-time matchups this season. They’ve earned themselves six wins over ranked teams this season, are 9-0 in Quad 1 games, and 3-0 in Quad 2, giving them an already impressive resume with the NCAA Tournament still over a month away.

They’ll look to continue their incredible season as the schedule now enters the stretch run heading into the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats currently look like potentially the most dangerous team in all of college basketball, and the fact that they are led by several freshmen makes them a truly unique team capable of earning the second national title in program history.