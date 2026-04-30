Koa Peat's Draft Positioning Could Be Arizona's Biggest Recruiting Win

There’s a weird spot in the NBA Draft that nobody really talks about enough, the middle of the first round. And right now, that’s exactly where Koa Peat is projected. Not top 10. Not the second round. He’s just stuck in the middle.

And honestly, that might be the biggest reason he could return to Arizona. At first glance, being a mid-first-round pick sounds amazing. It’s guaranteed money, a roster spot, and a dream come true. But when you really look at it, the 20–30 range is kind of risky.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) reacts after a pay against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Teams aren’t fully invested in you the way they are with lottery picks, and you don’t always get the same development chances. That’s where Koa Peat’s situation gets interesting. If scouts see him as a “safe” player but not a high-upside star, he could end up getting labeled as just a role player before he even steps on an NBA court. That’s tough to shake.

The Shooting Question Is Everything

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) practices ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let’s be real, this whole thing comes down to one skill: shooting. Koa does a lot of things well. He’s strong, finishes around the rim at a super high rate, rebounds, passes, and plays hard. Coaches love that. But the NBA right now is obsessed with spacing. If you can’t consistently hit shots outside, your value drops fast. And scouts are clearly unsure about that part of his game.

That’s why coming back to Arizona could actually help him a ton. If he improves his jumper even a little, his draft stock could jump from mid-first round to lottery. That’s a massive difference not just in money, but in opportunity.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd before a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Another big factor is Money in college. With NIL deals, players like Koa aren’t exactly struggling financially if they stay in school. In fact, he could make similar money in Arizona while also being “the guy” and improving his game.

So now the decision isn’t just NBA vs. no money, it’s NBA now vs. NBA later with a better position.

Why Arizona Still Makes Sense

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) cries Saturday, April 4, 2026, after the team’s 91-73 loss to the Michigan Wolverines during the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Koa returns, Arizona instantly becomes scary again. He’d likely be the centerpiece, get more touches, and have full control to show off new parts of his game. More importantly, he wouldn’t just be proving he can dominate, he’d be proving he can evolve. And that’s what NBA teams want to see.

Koa Peat's leaving isn’t a lock. Not even close. If he hears he’s a guaranteed top-20 pick, yeah, he’s probably gone. But if the feedback stays in that 18–30 range, coming back might actually be the smarter move. It’s not about playing it safe; it’s about betting on yourself. And right now, staying one more year might be the best bet he’s got.