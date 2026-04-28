Answering Pressing Offseason Question for Arizona

With Koa Peat and Braden Burries likely heading to the NBA, everyone keeps talking about the scoring loss. But honestly, that’s not the real issue. Arizona’s biggest problem going into next season is much more specific: who plays the four and how that changes everything.

Losing Koa Peat isn’t just about losing a starter. It’s about losing a very specific type of player. He was physical, unselfish, and could do a little bit of everything. He wasn’t a great shooter, but he made the team work.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Now here’s where it gets tricky. Arizona is bringing in guys like Caleb Holt, who is insanely talented but also not known as a knockdown shooter. If you pair that with a non-shooting four like Koa, the floor starts to shrink. That makes life harder for everyone else. So replacing Koa isn’t just about talent; it’s about finding the right fit.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Spacing Problem Is Real

Let’s be honest: modern basketball is all about spacing. If Arizona rolls out a lineup with multiple non-shooters, defenses are just going to pack the paint. Last year, Braden Burries helped fix that. He could shoot, attack, and carry the offense when needed. Without him, the Wildcats don’t have that same safety net.

That’s why I don’t think Arizona should just “replace” Koa with a similar player. They need something different.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in action against Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Why a Stretch Four Makes More Sense

This might sound unpopular, but Arizona might actually be better off NOT replacing Koa with a Koa-type player.

Instead, they should go get a stretch four someone who can shoot, space the floor, and open things up for guards like Caleb Holt and others. And honestly, this is where Tommy Lloyd shines. He’s known for finding international players who fit perfectly into his system. If there’s a skilled forward overseas who can shoot and play smart basketball, Arizona will find him.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots against Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

There’s an argument that Arizona should just “run it back” with a similar style because they were so good last year. But here’s the thing, they had Burries .

Without him, the offense changes. You can’t just copy and paste the same system and expect the same results. The pieces are different now. And if you ignore that, it could cost you.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd speaks during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Replacing Koa Peat isn’t about finding another tough, physical forward. It’s about fixing the lineup around what this new team actually needs. If Arizona gets the four spot wrong, it won’t matter how talented the rest of the roster is.

But if they get it right? They’re right back in the title conversation.