Why Motiejus Krivas Must Be Arizona's Centerpiece

Losing stars always sounds scary, but for the Arizona Wildcats, this season isn’t about replacing talent; it’s about redefining who everything runs through. That guy is Motiejus Krivas. Not Caleb Holt, not some mystery transfer, not even the system itself. It’s Krivas.

That’s a big shift. Last year, Arizona had options everywhere. This year, it feels way more centered, and that’s not a bad thing.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Motiejus Krivas' last season was really good. But he wasn’t the guy. He was more like the glue; defense, rebounding, smart plays, and some scoring when needed. Now, that’s not enough anymore. If Arizona wants to stay elite, Krivas has to jump from “really solid” to straight-up dominant.

We’re talking something like 17 points and 11 rebounds per game. But stats don’t even tell the full story. He has to control games. Like, when things get messy, you just throw it into the post and trust him to figure it out. That’s what elite college bigs do now: they slow the game down and make everything easier.

Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) fights for space Saturday, April 4, 2026, under the basket during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From Role Player to Centerpiece

College basketball has quietly turned back into a big man’s game. Look at the best teams recently, they all have a dude in the middle who can take over.

That’s why Krivas is so important. If he becomes one of the best centers in the country, Arizona instantly stays in that top-tier conversation. If he doesn’t, then things get shaky fast. It’s kind of that simple.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Here’s the honest part: if Krivas is basically the same player as last year, Arizona probably drops off a bit. Still good, but not scary.

But if he levels up, now you’re talking about a team that can actually make another deep March run. That’s the pressure. And yeah, it’s a lot, but it’s also what great programs expect.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) reaches for the ball against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) during the first half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Ripple Effect on Everyone Else

What’s interesting is how much Krivas affects players like Ivan Kharchenkov . If defenses collapse on Krivas, guys like Kharchenkov get easier looks, more driving lanes, and more freedom overall.

So it’s not just about Krivas putting up numbers, it’s about how he changes the entire offense. Basically, if Krivas dominates, everyone eats.

Apr 2, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

There’s no more hiding behind depth or balance. This version of Arizona feels different. More focused. More dependent on one player doing something special.

And that’s why this season is so interesting. Because if Motiejus Krivas re-signing is truly successful, the Arizona Wildcats aren’t just staying relevant, they’re right back in the title conversation.