Koa Peat Explains How Arizona Held Off Utah State Rally
In this story:
Survive, and advance. That’s essentially what the Arizona Wildcats did in the Round of 32 against Utah State, knocking off the Aggies 78-66 in a scrappy, hard-fought game.
Despite the double-digit final score, the game was much closer than that would indicate. Every time the Wildcats gained momentum, the Aggies would punch back, refusing to go away in the second half.
Utah State Made a Push
The Aggies pushed the score to just a 58-54 deficit late in the second half as they attempted to mount a shocking comeback. However, the Wildcats would not be denied and were able to hold off the Aggies to advance to the Sweet 16.
It was a change of pace for the Wildcats after they cruised to an easy win over Long Island in the Round of 64, and the experience could serve as a wake-up call going into the Sweet 16. After beating two mid-majors in the first two rounds, it will be all power conference opponents from here on out, should they continue to advance.
Forward Koa Peat, who finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, talked about how the team was able to stay composed and fight off a surging Utah State team in the second half of their Round of 32 matchup.
- “Didn’t get too high, or too low,” Peat said. “Stayed even keel the whole game, our closers Brayden and JB made timely shots, me and Mo were on the glass. Tobe had some big minutes, Delly had some big minutes, Ivan had some big minutes, we just stayed together.”
- “Just trying to have a knack for the ball,” Peat said, regarding earning his fifth double-double of the season. “Trying to be like my big bro Tobe, honestly. Trying to stay on the glass, honestly.”
Arizona Knows How To Stay Poised
Arizona’s composure throughout the season is what has led to its success. Going into the Sweet 16, they have a 34-2 record, swept the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament titles, have 16 Quad 1 victories, and are one of the favorites to win the national championship this season, which would be their second title in program history, along with the 1997 season.
The Wildcats will look for a much smoother experience in the Sweet 16 when they take on Arkansas. They’ll have their hands full with star freshman Darius Acuff, but Arizona has a loaded roster full of talented freshmen themselves, making it one of the most exciting matchups of the entire NCAA Tournament so far.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.