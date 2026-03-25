Koa Peat Explains How Arizona Held Off Utah State Rally

Survive, and advance. That’s essentially what the Arizona Wildcats did in the Round of 32 against Utah State, knocking off the Aggies 78-66 in a scrappy, hard-fought game.

Despite the double-digit final score, the game was much closer than that would indicate. Every time the Wildcats gained momentum, the Aggies would punch back, refusing to go away in the second half.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Utah State Made a Push

The Aggies pushed the score to just a 58-54 deficit late in the second half as they attempted to mount a shocking comeback. However, the Wildcats would not be denied and were able to hold off the Aggies to advance to the Sweet 16.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies guard Elijah Perryman (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was a change of pace for the Wildcats after they cruised to an easy win over Long Island in the Round of 64, and the experience could serve as a wake-up call going into the Sweet 16. After beating two mid-majors in the first two rounds, it will be all power conference opponents from here on out, should they continue to advance.

Forward Koa Peat, who finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, talked about how the team was able to stay composed and fight off a surging Utah State team in the second half of their Round of 32 matchup.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) passes against the LIU Sharks in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

“Didn’t get too high, or too low,” Peat said. “Stayed even keel the whole game, our closers Brayden and JB made timely shots, me and Mo were on the glass. Tobe had some big minutes, Delly had some big minutes, Ivan had some big minutes, we just stayed together.”

“Just trying to have a knack for the ball,” Peat said, regarding earning his fifth double-double of the season. “Trying to be like my big bro Tobe, honestly. Trying to stay on the glass, honestly.”

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates after defeating the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Arizona Knows How To Stay Poised

Arizona’s composure throughout the season is what has led to its success. Going into the Sweet 16, they have a 34-2 record, swept the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament titles, have 16 Quad 1 victories, and are one of the favorites to win the national championship this season, which would be their second title in program history, along with the 1997 season.