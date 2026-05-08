How Arizona's Cole Could Be Defensive Anchor This Season

The Arizona Wildcats defense saw high success in 2024, largely due to the secondary's high-level play, which shut down opposing passing games quickly and efficiently.

Because of the way Arizona's secondary performed through 13 games, it ranked seventh in passing defense and first in passing efficiency. Redshirt senior cornerback Jay'Vion Cole was a major reason why the Wildcats ended the year as one of the best passing defenses in the country, and he is expected to take an even bigger leap next year.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Second-year defensive coordinator has big expectations for Cole, stating that he is going to be "The best cornerback in the Big 12." With Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith, Ayden Garnes, and Michael Dansby departed and now in the NFL, Cole is primed to become the defensive backs' leader.

It is no secret that he has all the talent to become the best cornerback on the team and potentially the conference, so let's dive into why he has all the makings of an elite player who earned Third Team All-Big 12 honors as well as Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Honorable Mention.

Cole's Experience Gives Him High Value

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jay'Vion Cole (8) intercepts a pass in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before joining Arizona last year, Cole had been with multiple teams and had gained experience with various coordinators and coaches. In 2024, Cole played for the Texas Longhorns under Pete Kwiatkowski. While he saw action in just one game for the Longhorns against ULM, he gained valuable experience suiting up for one of the program's best defenses in its history.

Before that, he was with San Jose State under Derrick Odum. In that season, Cole posted 38 tackles, 13 pass deflections, and three interceptions through 13 games played. In 2022, Cole started eight games for the Cal Poly Mustangs through 11 games played and notched 28 tackles, nine pass deflections, and four interceptions.

Because Cole has been in many different systems under numerous coordinators, he has a vast amount of knowledge and has used that to become a shutdown corner for the Wildcats.

Cole Brings Tenacity to the Passing Defense

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jay'Vion Cole (8) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is a reason why the Wildcats ended the 2025 season with the seventh-best passing defense, best passing efficiency, and the second-most interceptions in the country. It is because of a fearless group of defensive backs who consistently pursue the ball.

Cole was one of the headliners of that group, and the defense greatly benefited from his style of play. Although he only had three starts in 11 games played, he still tied for the team lead in interceptions with four, 23 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (1) runs for a touchdown against Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jay'Vion Cole (8) at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not only is he a ball hawk, but he is also a true shutdown cornerback, as he allowed an NFL passer rating of 56.7. He has also proven to be one of Arizona's best tackling defensive backs, missing just two games all season while being penalized twice.

Many questions surround the Wildcats' secondary about whether they will be the same group as last year, but as long as Cole is still with the program, there is a high chance they will be.