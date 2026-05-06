Arizona's Tapa'atoutai Keeps Evolving Though Collegiate Career

The Arizona Wildcats' turnaround from an abysmal 4-8 2024 season to 9-4 in 2025 was both impressive and predictable to say the least. The offense in particular made a drastic improvement, and a lot of it had to do with an offensive line hellbent on protecting Noah Fifita and creating wide-open lanes for the running backs.

Rhino Tapa'atoutai was one of those offensive linemen and is now looking to help replicate the success Arizona saw last season. Tapa'atoutai, now a redshirt junior, came to Arizona as a 3-star recruit out of Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, CA.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Rhino Tapa'atoutai (59) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It did not take long for the Wildcats' coaching staff to notice his aggressive, versatile skill set, and he ended up starting at right tackle in 2024. That year did not end the way he wanted, as an ACL tear against Colorado cut his season short.

Tapa'atoutai came back strong and ended up competing for his starting role back. He ended up playing swing tackle in 2025 and, despite going through some struggles, played the full season. Now that spring practice ended a little bit ago, and Arizona is now waiting for the start of summer sessions, Tapa'atoutao has found a new home on the offensive line, right next to the center at guard.

Tapa'atoutai Bouncing Back

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Rhino Tapa'atoutai (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Losing your starting job after a catastrophic injury is something that can be detrimental to a player, but not to Tapa'atoutai. He may have faced some struggles after returning in 2025, but he never lost his competitive edge.

After the season ended, Tapa'atoutai got right back to work and found himself in the position he is currently in. The 6-foot-5, 316-pound junior out of West Valley, UT, is an extremely versatile offensive lineman who could play both spots if the way things go throughout the season calls for it.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Rhino Tapa'atoutai (59) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive coordinator Seth Doege analyzed his play through 2025 and felt that, given Arizona's circumstances, it would be a much better fit for Tapa'atpoutai.

"Just looking at his skillset and how string he is, how explosive he is, it just seems like he's a better fit at guard," Doege said. "We felt like if we could move him to guard, that replaces a need for us anyway, losing Chubba (Ma'ae), and we feel really strong about that move... The good thing about Rhino is you could always swing him back out, which is huge."

Rhino a Force No Matter Where on the Field

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Rhino Tapa'atoutai (59) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tapa'atoutai is a threat to defensive linemen and edge rushers anywhere he lines up on the field. Before his injury, he played at right tackle, even in 2025, where he was mostly a swing tackle. Against SMU, he lined up at left tackle in place of Ty Buchanan.

The coaching staff at Arizona has full confidence that his skills will directly translate to the interior, where he can use size and power to create huge lanes for his running backs.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Rhino Tapa'atoutai (59) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Him moving inside is beneficial not only for him but for us as a unit and as a team," offensive line coach Josh Oglesby said. "I think the opportunity to be a little bit more in close space lets him use his violence and physicality a little bit more on the inside with the amount of counter that we run and things like that, getting him on those pulls and different things like that. I think that the inside suits him a little bit better, especially with the kind of development that we've had at the tackle position."