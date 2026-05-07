How Arizona's Transfers Bolster Wide Receiver Room

The Arizona Wildcats wide receiver room already has a ton of depth on the team, but they have only added more with their three new transfers in DJ Jordan, Jordan Ross, and Rodney Gallagher, all of whom add a ton of snaps to the roster.

Arizona may have lost Luke Wysong, Javin Whatley and Kris Hutson, but made up for it in its newest additions, which collectively add a more experience to a room that can benefit greatly from it. Senior quarterback Noah Fifita threw at least one touchdown to eight different players through 13 games, and that number could ultimately improve now that the wide receiver room has grown.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Javin Whatley (6) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The spring portion of Arizona's summer camp has ended, and all three wide receivers have had their moments, showing their skills that will hopefully get them noticed. The summer practices are where they will all truly need to display their abilities to see the field more.

With that. Let's take a look at what these three hopeful stars bring to the Wildcats as individual players and how they can help continue the success the offense aims to build off from last season.

DJ Jordan Looking To Improve

USC second-year freshman wide receiver DJ Jordan intends to enter the transfer portal in January.@C_Morrissette has more:https://t.co/rQDnEsoA9K pic.twitter.com/KpDXvdEUwe — USC Trojans Football (@uscfootball) December 2, 2025

Jordan played just two seasons at USC before signing on to the Wildcats. He redshirted as a freshman and snagged five catches for 38 yards in the following year. The former 4-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon is now looking to display the skill set that got him to that position.

Jordan brings a ton of speed and excellent ball skills to the wide receiver room. While the group is already filled with it in players such as Chris Hunter, Gio Richardson, Isaiah Mizell, and others, Jordan only bolsters the room and can potentially become a shining star should he have a stellar summer training camp showing.

Rodney Gallagher III Adding Efficiency to the Room

Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III (24) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Gallagher brings three seasons' worth of collegiate experience to the wide receiver room, as he comes over from West Virginia. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound wide receiver amassed 64 receptions, three touchdowns, and 605 yards through three seasons with the Mountaineers.

Gallagher adds a reliable and consistent set of skills for Fifita to take advantage of and find when he needs a quick first down to keep a drive alive. His quickness and route-running can help improve Seth Doege's up-tempo offense.

Jordan Ross Adds Top Speed to Arizona

Ross has brought his talents from Colorado State and is looking to prove he belongs at a more elite school. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Ross totaled 26 receptions for 306 yards and a touchdown through two seasons spent with the Rams.

Like (DJ) Jordan, Ross adds tons of play-making ability to the Wildcats depth chart with plenty of speed to add more yards after the catch. Only time will tell whether or not he can keep up in a much more advanced conference.