Three-Star 2027 Safety Details His Arizona Commitment
Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan landed their first commitment of the 2027 cycle yesterday: Jalani Culpepper, a three-star safety prospect from East View High School in Georgetown, Texas.
Culpepper had named the Wildcats in his final four schools before ultimately choosing to continue his football career in Tucson. Shortly after his commitment, he detailed his decision with Arizona on Si.
What did Culpepper Say About His Arizona Commitment?
Culpepper chose the Wildcats over USF, Houston, and SMU. He explained that during his recruitment process, he made multiple trips to Tucson, built a strong relationship with the coaching staff, and is excited to be a part of the program.
- "Arizona has always been one of my favorite schools I have visited up there numerous times and have been continuing to grow my connection with the coaching staff there," Culpepper told Arizona On Si. "It is a place I would love to call home and I would love to be apart of what they are building."
When asked about how his skill set can help him contribute as a true freshman and his eventual role on the Wildcats' defense, Culpepper explained that he believes he's a strong fit in Arizona's system.
- "Yessir I feel that my skill set is a great fit for the Wildcat defense," Culpepper said.
He added that he expects to make an immediate impact while he continues to develop and confirmed that he has already spoken with the coaching staff about his role.
- "And I can see me coming in and having great impact on the field young while I continue to develop. And yes I have talked about my role on the defense," Culpepper said.
In terms of his overall recruitment process, Culpepper noted that he has always dreamed of playing college football and that it's a surreal feeling to be committed to a Division I program.
- "Of course college football has definitely been a dream of mine, and now that it’s coming to that time it doesn’t feel real," Culpepper told Arizona on SI.
While Culpepper didn't go into too much detail on his eventual role with the Wildcats, the young safety certainly has the talent to make an immediate impact for the program. Rivals ranks him as the No. 734 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 79 safety prospect, and the No. 94 recruit from Texas.
Culpepper had a competitive offer list, with programs such as Texas Tech, Florida State, and Indiana all expressing interest in him. With his commitment, Arizona is now one of only 58 Division I programs with a player committed in the 2027 class.
It's a strong start to the cycle for Brennan and the staff, and Wildcat fans should be fired up about the program landing Culpepper.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on Culpepper's commitment. To do so, follow us on ourX account by clicking on the link.