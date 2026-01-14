Arizona Lands Standout Transfer Portal Safety

Heading into the transfer portal, Arizona didn’t have many pressing needs, but one area of the roster that head coach Brent Brennan and his staff needed to upgrade was the secondary.

Over the last two weeks, Brennan has done just that, landing five defensive backs through the portal, most recently adding a transfer safety from UConn who will likely make an immediate impact on the Wildcats’ defense in 2026.

UConn Safety Transfer Commits to Arizona

On Tuesday evening, it was widely reported that Arizona had secured a transfer portal commitment from Lee Molette III, a transfer safety from UConn.

BREAKING: UCONN safety Lee Molette III is transferring to Arizona.



Molette recorded 124 tackles, 8 PBU, 1 INT and 1 FR in 38 games for the Huskies.



Much needed experience in the DB room 👏

The safety position was one that Brennan and his staff needed to upgrade via the portal this offseason. In 2026, the Wildcats will be without Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, and Genesis Smith, all of whom made a significant impact in Arizona’s secondary in 2025.

With the addition of Molette, the Wildcats have now added their third safety commit to their 2026 portal class, with the UConn transfer joining Nebraska transfer Malcom Hartzog and Northern Colorado transfer Cam Chapa.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The helmet of an Arizona Wildcats player is seen in the end zone before the ga,e against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Molette is originally from Brentwood, Tennessee, and was a three-star recruit in the 2022 class. He received offers from several Division I programs and ultimately committed to UConn, where he has spent the past four seasons.

After redshirting his freshman season in 2022, he appeared in 11 of 12 games for the Huskies in 2023. In 2024, he saw significant playing time, appearing in all 13 games, and became a full-time starter in 2025.

Sep 14, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Connecticut Huskies defensive back Lee Molette III (21) stands over Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jordan Moore (8) during the second half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In 38 games at UConn, Molette has recorded 124 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 544 overall player in the portal, and the No. 48 safety. He joins Arizona with one year of eligibility remaining and is expected to be a key piece of the Wildcats' defense in 2026.

Brennan and his staff have done a solid job throughout the portal window with Arizona’s 2026 transfer class now ranking 46th in the country and ninth in the Big 12 according to 247Sports. While it’s far from the nation’s best portal class, the Wildcats have brought in talented players at key positions of need and are poised to have a competitive roster in 2026.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s hard to say exactly what Molette’s role will be for Arizona next season, but given his proven experience at UConn, he’ll likely be an immediate contributor for the Wildcats.

