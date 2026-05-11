Arizona in Line For Top California Prospect

Arizona Wildcats men's basketball received good news when the program learned that star center Motiejus Krivas will return for his senior season. Krivas considered declaring for the NBA Draft, as he had a late first-round projection, but he ultimately chose to stay with head coach Tommy Lloyd.

Krivas Replacement

I’m blessed to receive an offer from university of Arizona thank you to the Head Coach and all the staff for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/dDkiRWI4if — Cherif Millogo (@Cherif_mlg) May 7, 2026

Although it is great for the Wildcats that Krivas is coming back , it is only for one more season. After the 2026 season, the team will have a hole at the center position. Lloyd and his staff know that, so they are already on the lookout for Krivas’ replacement.

Last week, on May 7, Arizona offered 4-star center Cherif Millogo. Millogo is from Braintree, MA. He is listed at 7-foot-2, but has been listed at 7-foot-4 previously.

Go ahead and add him to your preseason POY watch list now.



Mount Krivas is back! pic.twitter.com/lKvkoFPExc — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 27, 2026

Millogo is ranked as the No. 6 center in the nation and the second-best player from California . The big man was spotted at a basketball camp in Africa a few years ago before moving to the United States.

Millogo faced off against Sierra Canyon, the No. 1 high school team in the country, last season. This was his biggest test yet, and it is safe to say that Millogo passed. He put up 14 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks.

Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier gave high praise regarding Millogo after the game.

"I was very impressed with him. He clearly understands the game at a high level, and he seems to be one of those players that can slow things down in his mind. That's rare to see at his size, especially in high school. I wouldn't be surprised if he's a top 10 prospect after this summer when he plays on the circuit," said Chevalier.

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Millogo Going Under the Radar

For as good as his national ranking is, Millogo seems to be going under the radar. He only has eight offers so far, and few are considered top programs. Along with Arizona, Millogo has offers from BYU, Alabama, USC, Georgia, Syracuse, and TCU.

The seven-footer still has another year in high school, as he is a part of the 2027 class, but the Wildcats are on Millogo’s radar early. Millogo would be a huge get for Lloyd and the Wildcats .

The big man can rim protect at an elite level and has shown the ability to make shots from beyond the arc. Millogo has all the skills to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft .