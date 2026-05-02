Arizona Portal Target Fades Wildcats

A transfer portal target for the Arizona Wildcats won’t be headed to Tucson for next season, as Arizona State transfer Santiago Trouet has committed to Ole Miss.

Trouet was on Tommy Lloyd’s radar since entering the transfer portal, and had gone on a visit to Arizona. However, the former Sun Devil will now join the Ole Miss Rebels instead of heading to his former team’s cross-state rival.

Former ASU F Santiago Trouet has committed to Ole Miss 🏀



The 6’11 Argentine chose the Rebels over several programs, including Mississippi St. & Arizona.



He finished with 73 OREBs (12th in the Big 12) and six double-doubles this season.



🎨 hottytoddyrecruiting pic.twitter.com/8a5uasKKYy — Koby Braunstein (@KobyBraunstein) May 2, 2026

Trouet’s Stats

Trouet, who is a 6-foot-11, 218-pound forward from Argentina, had a strong season with the Sun Devils in 2025-26 after spending two seasons with San Diego. He averaged 8.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season with Arizona State, and will look to pick up where he left off once he shows up at Ole Miss.

Mostly an interior big, Trouet has shown an ability to space the floor in a limited capacity, while being a tenacious rebounder underneath. The Wildcats’ pursuit of him likely stems from the potential departure of Koa Peat, who was a big part of Arizona’s 36-win season that culminated in its first Final Four appearance since 2001.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) drives during the first half against the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Peat Last Season

Peat — who averaged 14.1 points per game as a freshman for Arizona in 2025-26 — is headed for the NBA Draft. However, there have been some rumblings that Peat could decide to run it back with the Wildcats next season, largely due to the fact that Peat’s draft stock slipped throughout the season, and he’s expected to be a late-first-round pick if he stays in this summer's draft.

In the frontcourt, the Wildcats also have lost Sidi Gueye and Dwayne Aristode in the transfer portal, and will see Tobe Awaka depart after using up his eligibility. On the bright side, Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov are staying, but the Wildcats have yet to bring in any frontcourt talent from the portal.

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) blocks Arizona forward Koa Peat (10) shot in the second half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wildcats have brought in only 2 transfer portal players so far: UNC guard Derek Dixon and Washington guard JJ Mandaquit. Dixon averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 assists per game last season, and Mandaquit averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 assists per game. Both players were freshmen last season and will look to take sizable leaps as sophomores.

There have been rumors that Tommy Lloyd may opt to venture into the international market to find frontcourt talent. Nonetheless, with one target off the board, Arizona will need to look elsewhere to find high-impact pieces for next season and beyond.