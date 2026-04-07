Arizona's Lloyd Reflects on Impressive Season Despite Sour Ending
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The Arizona Wildcats had a phenomenal season that will certainly go down as one of the best in the program’s history, but it ended in bittersweet fashion in the Final Four.
Playing in their first Final Four in 25 years, the Wildcats were run off the floor by the Michigan Wolverines, losing 91-73 in a game that was never really close.
Arizona’s Resume
Despite the disappointing ending, the season that Arizona had will still rank amongst the best they’ve ever had. The team’s .923 winning percentage is the best in program history for a full season, and their 36 wins are also the most in program history. The Wildcats were also consistently ranked in the top 5 across numerous metrics, including KenPom, NET, and the AP Poll.
Additionally, the Wildcats swept the Big 12 conference tournament and regular-season crowns in just their second season in the league since moving from the Pac-12. They also did it with a handful of standout freshmen, including Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov.
After falling in the Final Four, Lloyd reflected on the season the team enjoyed despite it ending in a disappointing fashion against the Wolverines.
Lloyd’s Thoughts
“It will probably take a little time. I knew we could do this this year. And I thought we had a chance to win this four-team tournament. But obviously Michigan had other thoughts today,” Lloyd said. “So I'm sure we'll get back home and take a breath. But I know, myself, no loss at the end of the season feels great. But I also think that it can be a great learning tool."
"So we're going to take a breath, probably try to figure out what our roster looks like next year, and like I've always said, in this business, as a coach, you've got to be tough enough to take disappointment and show back up. And we're going to show back up. And we're going to try to do this again, but see if we can do it a little bit better.”
Lloyd and the Wildcats will now focus their full attention on the offseason as they try to load up once again and make another deep run in next season’s NCAA Tournament. Lloyd recently signed a contract extension to remain in Tucson for the foreseeable future, and with him at the helm, the Wildcats will figure to be one of the top teams in the country year in and year out.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.