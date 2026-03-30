Lloyd Speaks on Arizona’s Trust Level After Thrilling Comeback Win
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In their Elite Eight matchup against Purdue, the Arizona Wildcats were on the ropes for the entire first half, going into halftime trailing 38-31.
As dominant as they’ve looked all season, and throughout the tournament, it appeared that the Wildcats may have been figured out, and would need to tighten things up to take down the Boilermakers.
Wildcats Broke Away
That’s exactly what happened, as the Wildcats outscored Purdue 48-26 in the second half to win comfortably by a score of 79-64. The win put Arizona in the Final Four for the first time since 2001, when they finished as the championship runner-up.
Their second-half comeback shows the grit and determination that they’ve shown all season, a rare feat for a team that starts three freshmen in Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov, and Koa Peat. As has been on display all season, despite their youth, the Wildcats have played with a veteran style.
After their win to reach the Final Four, head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke about the trust he has in his group to overcome adversity and work through their issues when things go south.
Connectivity Breeds Arizona Success
“You know, we're together every day, and so they hear me a lot,” Lloyd said. “I feel like one of those things I'm so proud of when I listen to these guys at the press conference, when they're, with no prompting, relaying the messaging that our coaching staff is trying to get them to understand. It tells me that our guys are paying attention.”
“The most powerful thing in a team sport is a player-led program,” Lloyd added. “The coach, you have to help them navigate it, but when you can get the players to kind of own these moments, you are just so much better. You are so much better. I've done it, I don't know, probably four or five times this year. Every time it's worked."
"You probably can't do it too often, but I've done it at a few timeouts. I've done it at a couple of halftimes. These guys have a way about them. There's a seriousness about them. They know how to kind of ratchet things down and tighten it up and get after people."
Now headed to the Final Four for the first time in 11 years, the Wildcats will look to finish what they’ve started and cut the nets down for the national title for the first time since the 1997 season.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.