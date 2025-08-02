Arizona Seeing Growth From Major Bat
Arizona baseball under Chip Hale had been bounced in regional play all three seasons and really had been close to making a super regional during that time. And despite ending the regular season by losing five out of its last eight games, the Wildcats were able to get hot and make a run to the College World Series with the season coming to a close after going 0-2 against Coastal Carolina and Louisville.
During the run, Arizona’s offense was able to keep the team in games helping them advance to the next round. The Wildcats averaged 6.5 runs throughout 11 postseason games and scored 10-plus runs four times and twice in the Eugene Regional.
Leading the offensive charge for Arizona was shortstop Mason White, who posted a team-high 20 home runs while driving in 73 runs and batting .327 on the season. During the NCAA postseason, White hit four home runs, drove in seven RBIs and racked up eight hits.
From that team, Arizona lost a lot of talent in its starting lineup to the MLB Draft and saw its top three batters in White, Brendan Summerhill and Aaron Walton go in the first four rounds of the draft.
So, Hale will be looking for new faces of the program to emerge from within, or one of the seven transfers to shine in the desert.
However, last season, infielder Maddox Mihalakis is entering his senior season and was able to play in 63 games for the Wildcats where he totaled 240 at-bats as he found his way in the starting lineup.
In those 240 ABs, Mihalakis hit .279 while smacking in five home runs and driving in 37 RBI, which was five more than what he had the previous season.
Mihalakis has spent the summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League working to improve his game. He has managed to get 55 at-bats thus far and has hit .255 while driving in six RBI.
His game is improving with each plate appearance and the other day Mihalakis was named Player of the Day for the Brewster Whitecaps as he went 3-for-5 at the plate while crushing a home run and driving in two RBI on the night.
As we get closer to the 2026 baseball season, Arizona might have a player in Mihalakis that is gearing up for a breakout season in his final year of college baseball.
