Arizona Baseball Lands 2026 High-Level Recruit
The 2025 college baseball season is well over and Arizona’s success getting to the College World Series, which featured a Super Regional 2-1 series win over No. 5 seed North Carolina is a massive stepping stone and tone setter for the program moving forward under head coach Chip Hale.
Like we have talked about before, Hale has done a great job of keeping the talent on the roster following the trip to the CWS. Outside of graduating players and players taking the next step to the MLB draft, Arizona will have key players returning, making for an interesting 2026 season.
The starting rotation will have talent coming back in Smith Bailey and Owen Kramkowski set to take on bigger roles after ending the season on a high note with the two combining for 11 innings of work in the CWS and struck out 11 batters while giving up just five runs.
Even with things going in the right direction, that hasn’t stopped Hale from looking across the country and seeing what players the Wildcats can snag in the portal to improve the 2026 roster.
In all, Arizona has been able to bring in eight transfers ahead of the window closing, which has officially closed for the time being.
The players that Arizona has added are pitchers RHP JT Drake (Texas Tech), LHP Luc Fladda (Tulane), RHP Corey Kling (South Florida), LHP Patrick Morris (Western Kentucky). RHP Nolan Straniero (Elon)
Off the mound, the Wildcats have added three position players in INF Tyler Bickers (Milwaukee), C Beau Sylvester (Oklahoma State) and OF Carson McEntire (Oregon State).
Thursday, Arizona received another commitment for its 2026 recruiting class in right-handed pitcher Quinn O’Rourke from Matthews, N.C., who was heavily recruited by new pitching coach John DeRouin.
O’Rourke is a 6-foot-3, 175-pound pitcher that also has done some work in the outfield during his time in high school.
On Prep Baseball, they have his max fastball coming in at 93 MPHwith a spin rate of 2,334. O’Rourke also throws a slider at 79 to 80 MPH, a curveball at 80 to 83 MPH and a changeup that comes in around 85 to 87 MPH.
With the season over, Hale has been busy working to add to the Wildcats’ roster through the transfer portal and from the 2026 class, which saw one recruit get drafted in this past MLB Draft cycle.
