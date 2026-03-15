Two Wildcats Headline Big 12 All-Tournament Selections

Arizona has won the Big 12 Championship in just its second year in the conference. The Wildcats get their revenge over Houston from last year's conference title game loss. It was a tough tournament run for the Wildcats, but their talent prevailed, and they became champions.

Their depth was a key highlight over the weekend as they had three different guys score 20-plus in each game. This will be a huge reason why the Wildcats are in a prime position to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

C H A M P S 🏆 pic.twitter.com/J0IsRkcxTp — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 15, 2026

Although they are a deep team, they still have their stars, and those are Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries. The Wildcats duo made the Big 12 all-tournament team. They are the only team in the conference to have more than one player on the team.

Jaden Bradley

𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝟭𝟮 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XJ804SYVZh — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 15, 2026

The Big 12 Player of the Year claimed his rightful spot on the all-tournament team. His three-game span saw key playmaking, team player, and a game-winning shot. With how deep this team is, he does not have to light up the stat sheet every night; he did just what his team needed him to do.

Bradley averaged 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the tournament. The senior guard had his leadership on full display and was the floor general throughout the tournament. When his team needed him the most, he drained a contested fadeaway jumper at the buzzer to defeat Iowa State.

Koa Peat and Brayden Burries are the first freshman teammates with 20+ points in a Big 12 Tournament game 🔥 @SCNext pic.twitter.com/5s86Z0AtEP — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 15, 2026

Brayden Burries

Burries joined his running mate on the All-Tournament team, and he had a fantastic two games. He did have a stinker against the Cyclones, where he shot 0-7 from the field, but his two other games were too good to ignore.

Another trophy to add to the trophy case! pic.twitter.com/1MRmrxFEEU — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 15, 2026

He scored 21 points versus UCF and the Cougars. He had huge personal runs to jump-start his team in both games. The freshman guard has come a long way this season, and it is only fitting that he found himself on the all-tournament team.

The Cyclone game may have actually proved more good than bad, as it showed Burries does not lack confidence. That will be huge coming into the NCAA Tournament. This Wildcat team can withstand a poor shooting performance if Burries picks it up on the other end, which he definitely can.

William Purnell-Imagn Images