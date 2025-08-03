Arizona Mason White Ready to Roll in the Minors
When players are drafted in the MLB Draft most go to rookie ball before starting their Minor League journey of making it to the Major League. However, after selecting Arizona infielder Mason White, the Boston Red Sox have decided to have him bypass rookie ball and have assigned him to their Single A system in Salem to get his journey to the show started.
The Red Sox selected White with the No. 118 pick in the fourth round. This marked the second time the organization has taken a former Wildcat with the exact pick. During the 2016 draft, first baseman Bobby Dalbec was taken with the same pick but now is not in Boston’s system.
Similarly to his teammate Walton, White was taken higher than his prospect rating. Coming into the draft, he was slotted as the No. 143 prospect and has now been selected 25 spots higher than projected.
White signed for $642,200 with the Red Sox. What makes him such a valuable player is his raw power at the plate and his ability to turn on an inside fastball.
This past season, the Wildcats were able to get hot and made a run to the College World Series with the season coming to a close after going 0-2 against Coastal Carolina and Louisville.
During the run, Arizona’s offense was able to keep the team in games helping them advance to the next round. The Wildcats averaged 6.5 runs throughout 11 postseason games and scored 10-plus runs four times and twice in the Eugene Regional.
Leading the offensive charge for Arizona was shortstop Mason White, who posted a team-high 20 home runs while driving in 73 runs and batting .327 on the season. During the NCAA postseason, White hit four home runs, drove in seven RBI and racked up eight hits.
Throughout his Arizona career, White has been a menace at the plate hitting 49 home runs putting him second all-time in program history behind Shelley Duncan, who hit 55 with the Wildcats.
To go along with his 49 home runs, White drove in 173 RBI in 704 plate appearances where he racked up 222 hits while batting .315 for his career. He did all this while starting in 177 games during his time with the program.
Coming out of Salpointe locally, White was thought to be a solid recruit that would be a project player with a slim shot at getting drafted to the MLB. But, he was able to develop and get better every season with the WIldcats and coach Chip Hale.
