Recruiting Roundup: Where Arizona Hoops Stands on 2026 Targets
Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd don't have a commit in the 2026 cycle, but they are in a strong position on several of the nation's top prospects. Here are four of the Wildcats' targets who the program has the best chance of landing.
1) Caleb Holt, Five-Star, Shooting Guard
Caleb Holt is a five-star shooting guard prospect from Huntsville, Alabama. He plays at Prolific Prep in Napa, California, and he's one of the best players in the entire class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 4 overall player, the No. 2 shooting guard, and the No. 2 prospect from California.
Arizona is in a solid spot to land the 6'5" shooting guard, hosting him on an official visit on October 4. However, Rivals gives Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Houston, and Kentucky a better chance to land him than the Wildcats.
Lloyd and the Arizona staff will have to push hard for Holt in the coming months to secure his commitment.
2) Cam Williams, Five-Star Power Forward
Cam Williams is a five-star power forward prospect from St. Mary's High School in Phoenix, Arizona. He's a blue-chip prospect and one of the best players in the entire 2026 cycle.
Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 7 overall player in the class, the No. 1 power forward, and the No. 1 player from Arizona.
On October 24, the 6'11 power forward named the Wildcats in his top three alongside Duke and Texas. Arizona hosted Williams for an official visit on October 17, and Lloyd and his staff are in good standing with him.
He doesn't have a commitment date set, but with his final three schools named, he'll likely decide soon.
3) Cameron Holmes, Four-Star, Small Forward
Cameron Holmes is a four-star small forward prospect from Millennium High School in Goodyear, Arizona. Rivals Industry rankings list him as the No. 33 overall prospect in the class, the No. 15 small forward, and the No. 4 player from Arizona.
247Sports' staff logged a crystal ball prediction for the Wildcats to land Holmes on October 9. The 6'6" small forward hasn't set a commitment date yet, but he has an official visit scheduled to Tucson on December 6.
If the visit goes well, there's a strong chance Holmes will commit to Arizona shortly after. The Wildcats are in the best position to land Holmes out of the players they are targeting.
Ikenna Alozie, Four-Star, Point Guard
Ikenna Alozie is a four-star point guard from Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 36 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 6 shooting guard, and the No. 5 prospect from Arizona.
The Wildcats have slowed down on Alozie's recruitment recently, but they still have interest in the 6'1" point guard. They hosted him in Tucson on an unofficial visit in November 2024, and Rivals currently gives Arizona a 6.6% chance to land him.
While Arizona is in contention to land Alozie, Alabama, Houston, and Washington currently have better odds to land him, according to Rivals. If the Wildcats want him, they should get him on campus as soon as possible.
