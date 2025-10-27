Inside The Wildcats

Recruiting Roundup: Where Arizona Hoops Stands on 2026 Targets

The 2026 college basketball recruiting cycle is heating up, and here's where Arizona stands on some of their top targets.

Max Dorsey

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd celebrates after defeating the Oregon Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd celebrates after defeating the Oregon Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd don't have a commit in the 2026 cycle, but they are in a strong position on several of the nation's top prospects. Here are four of the Wildcats' targets who the program has the best chance of landing.

1) Caleb Holt, Five-Star, Shooting Guard

Caleb Holt is a five-star shooting guard prospect from Huntsville, Alabama. He plays at Prolific Prep in Napa, California, and he's one of the best players in the entire class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 4 overall player, the No. 2 shooting guard, and the No. 2 prospect from California.

Arizona is in a solid spot to land the 6'5" shooting guard, hosting him on an official visit on October 4. However, Rivals gives Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Houston, and Kentucky a better chance to land him than the Wildcats.

Caleb Hol
Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) shoots the ball during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game against the Columbus Explorers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lloyd and the Arizona staff will have to push hard for Holt in the coming months to secure his commitment.

2) Cam Williams, Five-Star Power Forward

Cam Williams is a five-star power forward prospect from St. Mary's High School in Phoenix, Arizona. He's a blue-chip prospect and one of the best players in the entire 2026 cycle.

Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 7 overall player in the class, the No. 1 power forward, and the No. 1 player from Arizona.

On October 24, the 6'11 power forward named the Wildcats in his top three alongside Duke and Texas. Arizona hosted Williams for an official visit on October 17, and Lloyd and his staff are in good standing with him.

Cameron William
St. Mary's forward Cameron Williams (1) and his teammates celebrate after winning the 4A state championship against Deer Valley at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 6, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He doesn't have a commitment date set, but with his final three schools named, he'll likely decide soon.

3) Cameron Holmes, Four-Star, Small Forward

ommy Lloyd
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cameron Holmes is a four-star small forward prospect from Millennium High School in Goodyear, Arizona. Rivals Industry rankings list him as the No. 33 overall prospect in the class, the No. 15 small forward, and the No. 4 player from Arizona.

247Sports' staff logged a crystal ball prediction for the Wildcats to land Holmes on October 9. The 6'6" small forward hasn't set a commitment date yet, but he has an official visit scheduled to Tucson on December 6.

Cameron Holme
Millennium Tigers guard Cameron Holmes (3) shoots the ball over Sunnyslope Vikings forward Cristian Simmons (4) during their Open Division boys basketball state semifinals game at Chaparral High School in Phoenix on March 5, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the visit goes well, there's a strong chance Holmes will commit to Arizona shortly after. The Wildcats are in the best position to land Holmes out of the players they are targeting.

Ikenna Alozie, Four-Star, Point Guard

Arizona log
Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; A general view of the Arizona Wildcats and Connecticut logos at the Alamodome prior to the national semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ikenna Alozie is a four-star point guard from Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 36 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 6 shooting guard, and the No. 5 prospect from Arizona.

The Wildcats have slowed down on Alozie's recruitment recently, but they still have interest in the 6'1" point guard. They hosted him in Tucson on an unofficial visit in November 2024, and Rivals currently gives Arizona a 6.6% chance to land him.

Ikenna Alozi
Ikenna Alozie (#6) dribbles during the Formula Zero 2024 Elite Camp on August 16, 2024, at the PHHacility in Phoenix. / Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Arizona is in contention to land Alozie, Alabama, Houston, and Washington currently have better odds to land him, according to Rivals. If the Wildcats want him, they should get him on campus as soon as possible.

