Five-Star Power Forward Names Arizona Hoops in his Top 3
Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd are still awaiting their first commitment of the 2026 cycle, but they're in good standing with multiple recruits.
One of those prospects is a five-star power forward whom the Wildcats have been making a push for in the last few months. Arizona recently received great news on where they stand in his recruitment as he named them in his top three schools.
Which 2026 Five-Star Named Arizona in His Top 3?
Cam Williams, a five-star power forward prospect from St. Mary's High School in Phoenix, Arizona, named the Wildcats in his top three on October 24.
Lloyd and his staff have been heavily pursuing Williams throughout his recruitment. Not only is he the top in-state recruit, but Rivals' industry rankings also list him as the No. 7 overall player in the class and the No. 1 power forward prospect.
Rivals' Joe Tipton announced Williams' top three on X, naming the Wildcats alongside Duke and Texas.
Williams spoke about his Arizona recruitment with Tipton. He explained that the Wildcats are in a good spot, and he's in constant contact with Lloyd and recruiting coordinator TJ Benson.
- “Things are real good with them. I talk to Tommy (Lloyd), like, every other day and Coach TJ (Benson) basically every day. Real cool, guys," Williams said.
The 6'11" power forward also told Tipton that while Arizona's proximity to home doesn't matter too much to him, the Wildcats staff has made him feel like a priority throughout his recruiting process, which has stood out.
- But they really stand out to me because it’s like an hour and a half away from me, and I see they making Arizona kids a priority, for sure," Williams told Tipton. "I mean, that (location) really doesn’t matter to me, but if they want me and they’re doing everything they need to be doing, and that’s all that matters to me."
Williams also mentioned to Tipton that Arizona's plan to use his talents is also something that makes him highly regarded in the program. He said that the staff wants to use him like they used Carter Bryant, Koa Peat, and Henri Veesaar.
- I like their system too. They see me as kind of like a Carter Bryant or like Henri Veesaar-type," Willaims explained to Tipton. "Kind of like how Koa (Peat) came in, he has a high impact. He’s going to be like their best player this year. So that’s what they see for me.”
Being named in Williams' top three is an excellent sign for Lloyd and company, but they still face a challenge to land him over Duke and Texas, whom the five-star prospect also spoke highly of.
Williams was on campus in Tucson on October 17 and has built a strong relationship with the Wildcats' staff, which should help Arizona in the long run. He doesn't have a commitment date set, but with his top three programs named, he should be deciding soon.
Williams would be an elite first prospect to add to Arizona's 2026 class, and Wildcat fans should be excited about their current standing.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on Cam Williams naming Arizona in his top three. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.